Troops deployed as Moro clashes displace villagers in Central Mindanao

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 9:29am
Personnel of units under the Army's 6th Infantry Division are now tightly guarding the barangays where rival groups belonging to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front repeatedly clashed early this week.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police and military forces have deployed peacekeeping contingents to three towns in Central Mindanao where heavily armed rival Moro groups engaged in clashes, prompting villagers to flee their homes.

Local officials confirmed to reporters on Wednesday, July 9, that personnel from the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion arrested and disarmed three members of a Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) faction involved in a clash with a rival MILF group in Barangay Panadtaban, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur. The arrest took place on Monday, July 7.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), ordered police units in Maguindanao del Sur to assist the 33rd IB in filing criminal charges against the suspects, Nur Muktar, Harris Lido and Bagundali Maon.

Troops from the 33rd IB confiscated an M14 assault rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, an improvised 20-gauge shotgun pistol, ammunition for assault rifles, and explosives from the suspects, who are now in custody.

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6th ID) is now securing Barangay Masigay in Datu Piang and Barangay Damatulan in Nabalawag, both in Maguindanao del Sur, as well as Barangay Lomopog in Midsayap, Cotabato — all areas recently affected by armed encounters between rival MILF factions.

The ongoing clashes, referred to as “rido” or clan feuds, stem from land disputes and political rivalries, with some groups having supported opposing candidates during the May 12 elections.

On Tuesday night, two other groups reportedly affiliated with the MILF exchanged gunfire in Barangay Kilangan, Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur, causing panic among residents.

Officials of the 6th ID, including division spokesperson Lt. Col. Roden Orbon, told reporters that troops deployed in conflict areas will not hesitate to use force if warring factions refuse to disengage and reposition.

Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, police director of Region 12; Brig. Gen. De Guzman; officials of the MILF holding key positions in the Bangsamoro government; and traditional Moro leaders are working closely with the 6th ID to resolve the conflicts.

