P6.8 million shabu seized in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — A kilo of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P6.8 million was seized in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said the illegal drugs were recovered from two shabu dealers who were arrested in a sting operation in Barangay 478.

The PDEA identified the suspects only as Ellaine and Yuan, residents of Sampaloc.

Cases of drug trafficking were filed against the suspects.

Meanwhile, a sting in Navotas led to the arrest of a 46-year-old suspected drug peddler and the seizure of shabu worth P102,204.

The Northern Police District said alias Endong was collared in Barangay San Roque at around 11:15 p.m. after accepting marked money from undercover police officers.

More than 15 grams of shabu were found in his possession.