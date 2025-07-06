^

2 killed in Pangasinan vehicular mishaps

Cesar Ramirez - The Philippine Star
July 6, 2025 | 12:00am
The accidents, which occurred in Urdaneta City and Mangatarem town, killed a woman and a farmer, respectively.
MANGATAREM, Pangasinan, Philippines — Two people died in separate road accidents involving motorcycles and a truck in this province on Thursday and Friday.

The woman and her partner were traveling along a bypass road in Barangay Sta.Lucia in Urdaneta City when their motorcycle collided with a truck on Friday.

The woman was declared dead on arrival at the Urdaneta District Hospital, where her partner was also rushed for treatment of injuries.

Report said the truck swerved, causing it to collide with the tricycle.

Meanwhile, in Mangatarem, Ador Javenar was traveling along Romulo Highway in Barangay Baracbac when his motorcycle crashed into a power post on Thursday night.

Javenar was declared dead on arrival at the Mangatarem District Hospital due to severe body injuries.

