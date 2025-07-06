6 nabbed in Sulu drug raid

The anti-drug operation in Barangay Bato-Bato resulted in the arrest of the alleged den operator, identified only as Al and five others believed to be drug users.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents raided a suspected drug den and arrested six people in Indanan, Sulu on Friday.

The raid was conducted by a joint team composed of agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and members of the Sulu and Indanan police as well as military troopers.

Prior to the raid, a police undercover agent managed to enter the den after the operator agreed to sell him shabu.

The raiding team recovered shabu with an estimated street value of P136,000 as well as phones, drug paraphernalia and marked money.