Marcos cited for sustaining unity in BARMM

Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 9:00am
Marcos cited forÂ sustaining unity in BARMM
The BARMM administration building in Cotabato City.
PNA / Photo courtesy of Bangsamoro Information Office-BARMM

MANILA, Philippines – The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has recognized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his steadfast support and initiatives aimed at promoting peace and development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

During the 51st session of the OIC Council held in Istanbul, Turkey in June, the council underscored the importance of the continued implementation of the peace process between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. 

According to the OIC, both parties must further strengthen unity and cooperation to maintain stability in the region.

“Noting the full and unwavering commitments expressed by the President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Bangsamoro peace process, and welcoming his strong commitments to push for unity, inclusivity, socioeconomic development, and interventions to promote peace and development in BARMM,” the council stated.

The OIC also acknowledged President Marcos’ efforts to uplift the socio-economic landscape of BARMM. These include strengthening local governance, providing technical and humanitarian assistance, and establishing institutions dedicated to long-term peace and unity.

The council urged OIC member-states and affiliated institutions to extend greater support to BARMM, emphasizing the need for increased medical, educational, technical, and economic assistance to accelerate regional development.

“We urge OIC member-states, subsidiary organs, specialized institutions, and affiliated institutions, including other stakeholders, to increase the volume of their medical, humanitarian, economic, social, educational, and technical assistance to develop the BARMM [to accelerate] socioeconomic development,” the council added.

Meanwhile, the President reminded the newly elected members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority of their responsibility to safeguard peace in the region.

“We have collectively achieved remarkable progress in the Bangsamoro peace process. It is our shared responsibility to protect these gains and to ensure their uninterrupted advancement,” said Marcos.

On the part of Bangsamoro local leadership, Member of Parliament lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo commended Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr. for his consistent coordination between the national government and the region, particularly in elevating local concerns to the national level.

The resolution also includes the establishment of the Bangsamoro Normalization Trust Fund, which will be managed by the World Bank to support development efforts in post-conflict areas within BARMM.

The region remains under a transition period led by Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, who continues to pursue peace and unity ahead of the first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections set for October 2025.

