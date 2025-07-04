^

Nation

Thief returns to victim’s property, is arrested

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
July 4, 2025 | 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A suspected thief was arrested after he returned to an apartment that he earlier robbed, to supposedly steal more, in Lucena, Quezon yesterday morning.

The suspect, identified as Christian Gemina, 29, resisted when responding police officers collared him at past 3 a.m. in Barangay Mayao Kanluran.

The scuffle injured Cpl. Harven de Mesa, who was rushed to a hospital for treatment of a wound and abrasions in the arm, according to Lt. Col. Dennis de Guzman, Lucena police chief.

On Monday, complainant Mark Anthony Arenas, 37, told police that a robber barged into his apartment and took his money and valuables.

De Guzman said he formed a team to conduct surveillance on the house of the victim.

Two days later, the complainant spotted the suspect near his property.

The complainant immediately alerted the police, who arrested Gemina.               

GEMINA
