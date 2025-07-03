Chemical exposure downs over 100 Antique students

Photos taken from the Facebook page of the Antique Western Visayas Region VI show health workers and parents attending to students at the Ramon Maza Sr. Memorial District Hospital in Sibalom, Antique yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 100 students were rushed to different hospitals after inhaling the stench of a chemical coming from a farm adjacent to their schools in Sibalom, Antique yesterday morning.

A report posted on the Facebook page of the Antique Western Visayas Region VI said the victims were students of the Pis-anan National High School and Pis-anan Central Elementary School located in Barangay Pis-anan.

The students reportedly experienced difficulty in breathing and stomach pains, and some lost consciousness. They were rushed to the Ramon Maza Sr. Memorial District Hospital in Sibalom and to the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital in nearby San Jose town.

Emergency teams rushed the victims to the hospitals.

Others were picked up by their parents, who took them to the hospitals.

Some students collapsed before reaching the hospital.

Authorities have asked for equipment from neighboring local government units, particularly ambulances and folding beds to accommodate the increasing number of patients in hospitals.