Motor vessel sinks off Romblon

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it is investigating the cause of the sinking of the landing craft tank San Juan Bautista.

MANILA, Philippines — A vessel bound for Navotas from Negros Oriental capsized as it was sailing in the waters between Romblon and Sibuyan Island on Monday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it is investigating the cause of the sinking of the landing craft tank San Juan Bautista.

The PCG said the ship’s six crewmembers were rescued by a passing fishing vessel, Skip Jack Cri 03.

The crewmembers were found to be in good physical condition.

Reports said the San Juan Bautista departed the port of Guihulngan in Negros Oriental on June 28.

The vessel was headed for a drydock in Navotas when it figured in the accident.

The PCG said it would coordinate with the crewmembers, local officials and concerned government agencies to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

The PCG-District Southern Tagalog said the San Juan Bautista was reportedly carrying 2,500 liters of diesel fuel at the time of the accident.

The PCG said no signs of oil spill have been spotted in the area where the vessel capsized.

“Based on the initial assessment of the PCG, the risk of environmental damage in Southern Tagalog is low since the fuel is a light petroleum product that dissipates quickly,” the PCG-District Southern Tagalog said.

Nearby coastal communities have been urged to immediately report any sighting of oil sheen or debris from the sunken vessel.

“We have alerted the local fisherfolk and coastal barangays. We are coordinating with the local government of Romblon and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for the conduct of coastal security and seaborne patrols to monitor oil sheens,” the PCG-District Southern Tagalog said.

No foul odor has been detected along the shore and nearby coastal areas, it said.