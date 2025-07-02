^

Abra politician indicted for attempted murder of neighbor

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 6:33pm
Stock image of a gun.
Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines— Abra provincial prosecutor Nestor Tolentino has indicted politician Roger Bayle Luna, the father of slain Sangguniang Panlalawigan candidate Jendricks Luna and husband of former Abra lawmaker Cecille Luna, for attempted murder.

In a joint order, Tolentino approved the filing of attempted murder charges against Luna, who is currently under hospital arrest, after he allegedly fired at a neighbor who was simply passing in front of his house in Barangay Zone 3, Bangued, Abra’s capital town, on June 27, 2025.

Luna reportedly suspected the neighbor of being among those targeting his family. Although he fired his .45 caliber pistol several times, the neighbor was not harmed.

Police arrested Luna minutes after the incident but brought him to Seares Memorial Hospital in Bangued after he complained of hypertension.

Aside from attempted murder, Tolentino also charged Luna with violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, after investigators recovered the pistol he used in the shooting.

Tolentino stated that Luna’s presence could be waived during the proceedings in accordance with the Revised Manual for Prosecutors. He emphasized that a review showed prima facie evidence to proceed with the charges.

Luna ran for vice governor in 2022 but lost to former congresswoman and now Vice Governor Ma. Jocelyn Bernos. He also ran for governor in 2004 but was defeated by then-Governor Vicente Valera.

