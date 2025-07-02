^

Nation

Women-empowerment bills lined up for 20th Congress

Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 12:00pm
Women-empowerment bills lined up for 20th Congress

MANILA, Philippines — Bills championing women’s rights and empowerment were part of the initial measures filed as 20th Congress officially starts.

Among these are the Kababaihan Kanegosyo at Kasosyo para sa Kaunlaran Act; Kababaihan Kaagapay sa Kaunlaran ng Kanayunan Act; Mariang Makiling Tagapangalaga ng Inang Kalikasan Act; and Health Literacy Programs for Expectant Mothers.

The measures were initiated by Rep. Marie Montes of 4K Party-list, whose legislative agenda focuses on what the group tagged as HEELS (Health, Education, Environment, Livelihood, and Services).

“Ang laban ng 4K Party-list ay para sa kababaihan at kanilang mga pamilya. Prayoridad ng 4K na isulong ang mga panukalang batas na magsisiguro ng pag-unlad at kapakanan ng kababaihan. Masipag nating isusulong and women economic empowerment maliban sa kanilang mga karapatan na dapat itaguyod sa pamamagitan ng mga tumutugon at angkop na mga polisiya,” Montes said in a statement.

4K Party-list’s first round of filing of bills also includes the Universal Social Pension to Senior Citizens; Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control Act; State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) Mental Health Services Act; National Bullying Awareness and Prevention Month Act; Inclusive Education, Entrepreneurship and Employment for Sustainable Development Among 4Ps Adult Beneficiaries; and Women in Government Act.

According to the group, lined up for the the next round of filing are the Healthy Pilipinas Act; Child Online Protection Act; Women Participation and Representation in Political Parties Act; Mandatory Immunization Program Act; and a series of pro-women, pro-family legislations endorsed by the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW).

