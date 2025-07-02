^

Nation

Leni’s first EO: Zero tolerance for corruption

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2025 | 12:00am
Leniâ€™s first EO: Zero tolerance for corruption
Former vice president Leni Robredo was spotted in the audience during the Senate plenary session on August 27, 2024
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Former vice president and now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo has doubled down on her commitment to good governance with an executive order mandating a zero-tolerance policy for corruption.

Robredo signed her first executive order immediately after she took her oath as Naga’s first female mayor.

In the order, Robredo noted allegations of irregular procurement practices, inflated project costs and solicitation of kickbacks or commissions in various government programs.

She cited documented cases of substandard infrastructure projects as well as issues in procurement, hiring and promotion practices in the bureaucracy.

“Despite earlier reforms, there remain significant gaps in transparency, including delayed publication of financial reports, limited access to procurement data and the lack of systematic feedback loops that allow citizens to monitor and evaluate government performance,” Robredo’s executive order read.

She said these recurring lapses in integrity, transparency and meritocracy, if not addressed, distort development priorities, erode public confidence and compromise the accountability of government institutions.

The policy, which identified 12 core practices of good governance, commits the city government to being an agency “where graft and corruption are not tolerated, where the rule of law prevails, and where public office is exercised solely in the interest of the people.”

These core practices include participatory and consensus-oriented governance, responsiveness to public needs, efficiency and effectiveness, transparency, accountability, ethical leadership, rule of law, professionalism and competence, innovation and reform, sustainability and stewardship, social justice and inclusion, and financial prudence and disciplined public spending.

“All departments, offices, units and personnel of the city government are directed to align their internal rules, programs, and procedures with the principles stated in this order,” Robredo said in her directive.

LENI ROBREDO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comelec affirms Benny Abante&rsquo;s win, rules Uy not natural-born Filipino

Comelec affirms Benny Abante’s win, rules Uy not natural-born Filipino

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has rejected Luis "Joey" Chua Uy's motion for reconsideration, clearing the way...
Nation
fbtw
Teodoro&rsquo;s Marikina win final, immediately executory &mdash; Comelec
play

Teodoro’s Marikina win final, immediately executory — Comelec

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The poll body issued the certificate of finality for the proclamation of Teodoro on Tuesday, days after the Comelec lifted...
Nation
fbtw
P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR
play

P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The hike translates to an additional P1,100 per month.
Nation
fbtw
Mushroom propagation by ex-child laborers takes off

Mushroom propagation by ex-child laborers takes off

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
A foreign-assisted mushroom propagation project in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur of rescued child laborers is gaining headway,...
Nation
fbtw
Baste advises dad&rsquo;s girlfriends to stop squabble

Baste advises dad’s girlfriends to stop squabble

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 days ago
With talks about a quarrel between women linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
7 Manila cops held for extortion

7 Manila cops held for extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 40 minutes ago
Seven anti-narcotics police officers were apprehended in Manila on Monday after they allegedly extorted P50,000 from the wife...
Nation
fbtw
New international flights, airlines seen at NAIA

New international flights, airlines seen at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 40 minutes ago
More international flights and airlines are landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to the New NAIA Infra...
Nation
fbtw
BI gets P50 million to deport POGO workers

BI gets P50 million to deport POGO workers

By Evelyn Macairan | 40 minutes ago
Amid efforts to dismantle Philippine offshore gaming operators, a P50-million grant for the deportation of POGO workers will...
Nation
fbtw
Teves cleared for hospital discharge

Teves cleared for hospital discharge

By Daphne Galvez | 40 minutes ago
Expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is expected to go back to his cell at the Bureau of Jail Management and...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with