Leniâ€™s first EO: Zero tolerance for corruption

Leni’s first EO: Zero tolerance for corruption

MANILA, Philippines — Former vice president and now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo has doubled down on her commitment to good governance with an executive order mandating a zero-tolerance policy for corruption.

Robredo signed her first executive order immediately after she took her oath as Naga’s first female mayor.

In the order, Robredo noted allegations of irregular procurement practices, inflated project costs and solicitation of kickbacks or commissions in various government programs.

She cited documented cases of substandard infrastructure projects as well as issues in procurement, hiring and promotion practices in the bureaucracy.

“Despite earlier reforms, there remain significant gaps in transparency, including delayed publication of financial reports, limited access to procurement data and the lack of systematic feedback loops that allow citizens to monitor and evaluate government performance,” Robredo’s executive order read.

She said these recurring lapses in integrity, transparency and meritocracy, if not addressed, distort development priorities, erode public confidence and compromise the accountability of government institutions.

The policy, which identified 12 core practices of good governance, commits the city government to being an agency “where graft and corruption are not tolerated, where the rule of law prevails, and where public office is exercised solely in the interest of the people.”

These core practices include participatory and consensus-oriented governance, responsiveness to public needs, efficiency and effectiveness, transparency, accountability, ethical leadership, rule of law, professionalism and competence, innovation and reform, sustainability and stewardship, social justice and inclusion, and financial prudence and disciplined public spending.

“All departments, offices, units and personnel of the city government are directed to align their internal rules, programs, and procedures with the principles stated in this order,” Robredo said in her directive.