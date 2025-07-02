^

7 Manila cops held for extortion

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2025 | 12:00am
Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) prepare for deployment at their headquarters in Ermita, Manila on January 3, 2025.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Seven anti-narcotics police officers were apprehended in Manila on Monday after they allegedly extorted P50,000 from the wife of a seafarer whom they arrested and detained on fake drug charges.

National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said the lawmen were nabbed by the NCRPO’s intelligence operatives inside the Ermita police station.

“There will be no second chances for police scalawags. The NCRPO will not allow them to taint the integrity and dedication of those who are doing good in the police organization,” Aberin said in a statement.

The police officers are led by a lieutenant. The others are three staff sergeants and three patrolmen. They are facing complaints for robbery, extortion, grave threats, arbitrary detention, obstruction of justice and violation of Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The 49-year-old seaman, identified only as Neri, was arrested by the suspects on June 20 on drug charges, which he said was a scheme to extort money from him.

While in police custody, the suspects reportedly demanded P50,000 from Neri’s wife in exchange for his release.

The suspects released Neri after he paid them P20,000 through mobile transfer.

When the suspects found that Neri had filed a complaint against them, they tried to return the money to stop the victim from pressing charges.

Seven cell phones, which the suspects used in the extortion, were seized by authorities. Among the evidence obtained by probers are screenshots of digital transactions and remittance records.

The suspects were placed under restrictive custody at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig.

Internal Affairs Service inspector general Brigido Dulay said the NCRPO took cognizance of the filing of administrative cases against the suspects.

With over 230,000 officers and personnel, Dulay said it could not be avoided that there are some misfits in the Philippine National Police. — EJ Macababbad

