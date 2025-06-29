^

Nation

2 Moro men killed in Maguindanao del Norte ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 29, 2025 | 5:36pm
The two Moro men that ambushers attacked in a stretch of a highway in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte both died instantly from multiple bullet wounds.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two Moro men in a car were killed in an ambush at noon on Sunday, June 29, along the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Barangay Bitu, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. 

Barangay officials and investigators from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station told reporters on Sunday afternoon that Lidasan Tahir Nanalong, 42, and his 43-year-old companion, Thannie Undong Malang, both died instantly from multiple bullets sustained in the attack.

Municipal police officials and barangay leaders said the gunmen behind the fatal ambush of Nanalong and Malang had escaped amid the commotion triggered by the gunshots that reverberated in the surroundings.

The two slain Moro men were on their way to Esperanza town in Sultan Kudarat, from Cotabato City, when they were attacked at a stretch of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Barangay Bitu, according to police investigators.

Local executives and police probers are certain that the apparently well planned atrocity was precipitated by a deep-seated grudge between either Nanalong, or Malang, and their assailants, now subject of an extensive police manhunt. 

