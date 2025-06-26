^

Nation

Comelec, police, military preparing for BARMM’s October polls

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 7:45pm
Comelec, police, military preparing for BARMMâ€™s October polls
Chairman George Erwin Garcia of the Commission on Elections presided over the dialogue on the preparations for the Oct. 13, 2025, Bangsamoro regional elections at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, on June 25, 2025.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —The Commission on Elections, along with the police and military, have joined forces early to ensure safe and fair parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao this October.

In a dialogue with officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, June 25, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said they are now busy preparing for the electoral exercise.

Representatives from the 1st Marine Brigade, which oversees the 5th and 6th Marine Battalions in Maguindanao del Norte and Cotabato City, also joined the dialogue at Camp Siongco, headquarters of the 6th ID under the Western Mindanao Command. 

“We are ready for that democratic exercise,” Garcia said, referring to BARMM’s first-ever parliamentary elections on Oct. 13, 2025.

Garcia was accompanied to Camp Siongco by top Comelec officials, including Commissioners Maria Norina Casingal and Aimee Ferolino, Executive Director Teopisto Elnas, BARMM Regional Director Ray Sumalipao, and the provincial election officers of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi.

While at Camp Siongco, Garcia and Ferolino discussed at length the need for PRO-BAR, the 6th ID, and other military units under the Western Mindanao Command to ensure the security of Comelec personnel who will oversee the regional parliamentary elections across towns and cities in the BARMM.

Ferolino said the police and the military must safeguard all election personnel before, during, and after the BARMM parliamentary elections.

“We want all of them safe during the first regional parliamentary elections,” she pointed out. 

Ferolino expressed frustration over what she viewed as a lack of security support for their municipal election officer in Datu Odin Sinsuat, lawyer Bai Maceda Abo, who was killed along with her husband in an ambush in Barangay Makir on March 26, just 48 days before the May 12 national elections. The attack occurred not far from BARMM’s capital, Cotabato City.

Local executives in Maguindanao del Norte, one of BARMM’s five provinces, and relatives of the slain poll official and her husband had told reporters that the attack that left them both dead was related to her work.

PRO-BAR’s newly-installed director, Police Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, 6th ID’s deputy division commander, Brig. Gen. Patricio Ruben  Amata, Brig. Gen. Edgar Catu and Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog, commanders of the 601st and 602nd Infantry Brigades in Central Mindanao, respectively, all vowed to do their best to secure Comelec personnel for the whole duration of the BARMM election period.

Garcia said the 80-member Bangsamoro Parliament must also fast-track legislative measures to reallocate the seven parliamentary districts originally in Sulu. The Supreme Court removed Sulu from BARMM’s core territory last year, following a petition by its governor, Hadji Abdusakur Tan.

“That is an issue we are focusing attention on. The Bangsamoro parliament should do that quickly so that the election of parliament representatives for those districts can also be done during the October regional elections,” Garcia said.

BARMM

COMELEC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Makati opens animal care facility

Makati opens animal care facility

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Makati unveiled yesterday the country’s first-of-its-kind animal care facility, which will serve as a home for stray...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan school receives SIMs with free data

Bulacan school receives SIMs with free data

6 hours ago
In line with national efforts to close the digital divide, the government has partnered with a telco company to launch the...
Nation
fbtw
Missing DLSU student found dead
play

Missing DLSU student found dead

By EJ Macababbad | 4 days ago
A law student of the De La Salle University in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig who has been missing since June 8 was found...
Nation
fbtw
30 tagged in kidnap, murder of 34 sabungeros

30 tagged in kidnap, murder of 34 sabungeros

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
At least 30 people, a majority of whom are police officers, were allegedly behind the kidnapping and murder of 34 cockfight...
Nation
fbtw
Cyclist dies in Pasig road crash

Cyclist dies in Pasig road crash

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Pasig’s traffic and parking management office  will be stricter in implementing traffic rules, Mayor Vico Sotto...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Grab drivers get fuel discounts

Grab drivers get fuel discounts

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
Amid rising fuel prices, ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines is rolling out a set of interventions to protect its drivers...
Nation
fbtw

Arrest of suspects in House exec’s murder lauded

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 20 hours ago
Arresting the two suspects in the killing of an official of the House of Representatives is a step closer to justice, Speaker Martin Romualdez said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
116 cybercrime convictions recorded

116 cybercrime convictions recorded

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Up to 116 cybercriminals have been convicted since December last year, the police Anti-Cybercrime Group reported yesterd...
Nation
fbtw

Speeding video uploader assured of legal aid

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
The Department of Transportation yesterday committed to protect and provide legal aid to a netizen who uploaded on social media video footage showing buses of GV Florida Transport Inc. speeding in Cagayan.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with