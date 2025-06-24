2 kids die in Misamis Occidental house fire

An emergency responder retrieves the body of one of two preschool boys who were burned alive in a house fire on June 23, 2025.

COTABATO CITY —Two preschool-aged siblings were charred beyond recognition after a fire engulfed their home in Sinacaban, Misamis Occidental, around noon on Sunday, June 23. The children had been left at home by their parents.

Probers from the Sinacaban Municipal Fire Station and local executives separately told reporters on Tuesday, June 24, that a four-year-old boy and his two-year-old male sibling perished in the incident.

SFO2 Stephen Florida, Sinacaban municipal fire investigator, said a neighbor heard the victims yelling, calling their mom as the fire razed their house, but could not rescue them due to the big blaze and heavy smoke that engulfed their location.

Florida said the two kids were burned alive, embracing each other.

He said they are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that left the two boys dead. The victims were immediately buried by their parents with the help of barangay officials.