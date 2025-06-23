Freelance broadcaster killed in General Santos gun attack

Police are still working to identify the gunman behind the killing of a freelance broadcaster in General Santos City on June 23, 2025.

COTABATO CITY— A gunman shot and killed a part-time freelance broadcaster in an attack inside a spa along busy Calina Street in Barangay Lagao, General Santos City, early Monday, June 23.

The victim, Ali Macalintal, was declared dead on arrival by physicians when emergency responders brought him in for treatment.

In an initial report released at noon Monday, officials of the General Santos City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12 said Macalintal’s attacker had immediately escaped, now the subject of an extensive manhunt.

Members of press groups in General Santos City and Sarangani province said Macalintal was a broadcaster and endorser of health products on one of the radio stations in the city.

He also worked as a massage therapist in the Delmont Spa where he was killed with a pistol by an attacker who fled using a getaway motorcycle.