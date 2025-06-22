^

Nation

Woman allergic to insect bites dies from bee sting

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 5:18pm
The 19-year-old Krizel Abayon, who was allergic to insect bites, died after she was stung by a bee on June 20, 2025.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A 19-year-old woman who was allergic to insect bites died less than an hour after being stung on the forehead by a bee while in their yard in Barangay Tamban, Malungon town, Sarangani, on Friday, June 19.

Local executives and officials of the Malungon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office confirmed to reporters on Sunday, June 22, that Krizel Abayon was declared dead on arrival at the hospital where she was brought by her parents after she complained of difficulty breathing and fainted.

Abayon’s parents separately told reporters that she had been allergic to insect bites since she was a preschooler."

Abayon’s father said they administered an anti-allergy tablet after she was stung on the forehead by a bee, but it failed to work.

She collapsed while struggling to breathe and died while being transported to a hospital, according to municipal officials in Malungon.

