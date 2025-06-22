DLSU law mourns death of missing student found in Cavite

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle University Tañada-Diokno School of Law (DLSU Law) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of one of its students, whose body was found in Naic, Cavite, after being reported missing for nearly two weeks.

In a statement on Sunday, June 22, the Taguig-based law school said that it has been in contact with the family since the student was first reported missing.

It also said that the guidance counselors are in constant communication with the classmates.

“We call on the community to unite as a family as we continue to pray during this time of profound grief,” DLSU Law said in a statement.

The student, Anthony Granada, 25, was last seen on June 8 boarding a Grab vehicle from his condominium along C-5 Road, reportedly heading toward Naic Town Plaza in Cavite.

CCTV footage later captured him walking alone near the Lopez Jaena Bridge on June 17.

On June 21, police in Naic received information about a body found in a vacant lot in Barangay Sapa. Granada’s father positively identified the remains, which were already in an advanced state of decomposition.

Investigators have ruled out foul play as the cause of death.