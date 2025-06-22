^

Nation

DLSU law mourns death of missing student found in Cavite

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 4:18pm
DLSU law mourns death of missing student found in Cavite
File photo of a yellow tape.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle University Tañada-Diokno School of Law (DLSU Law) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of one of its students, whose body was found in Naic, Cavite, after being reported missing for nearly two weeks.

In a statement on Sunday, June 22, the Taguig-based law school said that it has been in contact with the family since the student was first reported missing. 

It also said that the guidance counselors are in constant communication with the classmates. 

“We call on the community to unite as a family as we continue to pray during this time of profound grief,” DLSU Law said in a statement.

The student, Anthony Granada, 25, was last seen on June 8 boarding a Grab vehicle from his condominium along C-5 Road, reportedly heading toward Naic Town Plaza in Cavite. 

CCTV footage later captured him walking alone near the Lopez Jaena Bridge on June 17. 

On June 21, police in Naic received information about a body found in a vacant lot in Barangay Sapa. Granada’s father positively identified the remains, which were already in an advanced state of decomposition. 

Investigators have ruled out foul play as the cause of death. 

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY

DLSU

LAW SCHOOL

MISSING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Missing sabungeros tied to sandbags&rsquo;

‘Missing sabungeros tied to sandbags’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The 34 missing cockfight enthusiasts or sabungeros were tied to sandbags before they were dumped in Taal Lake in Batangas...
Nation
fbtw
Provincial information officer shot dead by security escort

Provincial information officer shot dead by security escort

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The provincial information officer of Zamboanga del Sur was shot dead by his security escort on the night of Thursday, June...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA to remove Commonwealth bicycle lanes

MMDA to remove Commonwealth bicycle lanes

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
To reduce road crashes and improve travel speed along Commonwealth Avenue, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is...
Nation
fbtw
Vice mayor&rsquo;s slay suspect killed in &lsquo;shootout&rsquo;

Vice mayor’s slay suspect killed in ‘shootout’

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
A suspect in the murder of a vice mayor in Quezon province was killed in an alleged shootout in Tayabas on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
P43 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga

P43 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga

By Roel PareÃ±o | 17 hours ago
Smuggled cigarettes worth more than P43 million have been seized from two motorized boats that were intercepted in the waters...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Two Japanese warships in Manila for three-day visit

Two Japanese warships in Manila for three-day visit

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
To promote a “free and open Pacific,” Japanese warships JS Ise and JS Suzunami are docked in Manila for a three-day...
Nation
fbtw
Military reservists body inducts 700 new members in Batanes rites

Military reservists body inducts 700 new members in Batanes rites

22 hours ago
In a landmark display of unity and patriotism, the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines...
Nation
fbtw
Soldiers assist 2 NPAs wounded in Sultan Kudarat clash

Soldiers assist 2 NPAs wounded in Sultan Kudarat clash

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Soldiers had apprehended two New People’s Army guerillas wounded in an encounter with soldiers in Barangay Datu Ito...
Nation
fbtw
Japan, BARMM embark on joint health programs

Japan, BARMM embark on joint health programs

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Bangsamoro government had reached a deal to cooperate on complex maternal...
Nation
fbtw
3 NPAs, soldier killed in Sultan Kudarat clash

3 NPAs, soldier killed in Sultan Kudarat clash

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Three members of the New People’s Army and a soldier from the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion were killed in a...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with