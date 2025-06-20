^

Nation

Bulacan logs 2 mpox cases

Ramon Efren Lazaro - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2025 | 12:00am
Bulacan logs 2 mpox cases
The city health office said both patients contracted the Clade II strain, a less severe variant of the mpox virus.
Pixabay / File

MALOLOS , Philippines —  Health officials in Bulacan yesterday reported two confirmed mpox cases in San Jose del Monte City.

The city health office said both patients contracted the Clade II strain, a less severe variant of the mpox virus.

Health officials said the patients, who have recovered from the disease, are not related.

The patients’ close contacts were asymptomatic and have completed isolation as a precautionary measure.

Gov. Daniel Fernando ordered city and municipal mayors as well as village chiefs to prepare temporary treatment and monitoring facilities, check sanitation practices in private establishments and launch awareness campaigns about mpox.

Fernando reminded hospitals to be ready to handle mpox cases and local health offices to immediately report suspected infections.

The provincial government denied that lockdowns would be implemented due to confirmed cases.

MPOX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 killed in Cavite road mishap

3 killed in Cavite road mishap

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
Three people including a pregnant woman died while five others were injured in a collision involving a car and a minivan in...
Nation
fbtw
NLEX told to halt tolls after overheight truck strikes bridge again

NLEX told to halt tolls after overheight truck strikes bridge again

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
The impact caused major damage, killing at least one person and injuring several others.
Nation
fbtw
LPA to dump rain over Luzon areas

LPA to dump rain over Luzon areas

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area spotted in La Union will bring rain and thunderstorms over several parts of Luzon, according to the...
Nation
fbtw

Court martial begins rape trial of PAF general

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 days ago
A special criminal court martial has been convened to hear the sexual assault charge filed against a Philippine Air Force general, the military confirmed yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Disgruntled employee&nbsp;eyed in House exec&rsquo;s slay

Disgruntled employee eyed in House exec’s slay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A disgruntled former employee of a slain official of the House of Representatives is a person of interest in his murder, the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teves arraignment deferred

Teves arraignment deferred

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 48 minutes ago
 Following his hospitalization, ousted Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr.’s arraignment yesterday was...
Nation
fbtw

Chinese suspect attacks NBI agent

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 48 minutes ago
An entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation in Parañaque last week turned violent after two Chinese nationals resisted arrest, with one of the suspects punching an NBI agent in...
Nation
fbtw
PNP taps vlogger as fitness coach

PNP taps vlogger as fitness coach

By Emmanuel Tupas | 48 minutes ago
he Philippine National Police has tapped social media personality Rendon Labador as a fitness coach for the PNP’s 93-day...
Nation
fbtw

Comelec disqualifies winning Cavite mayor

By Mayen Jaymalin | 48 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections has nullified the proclamation of mayor-elect Alstom Kevin Anarna of Silang, Cavite due to an earlier decision disqualifying him from holding public office.
Nation
fbtw
Torre to lead search for missing sabungeros

Torre to lead search for missing sabungeros

By Emmanuel Tupas | 48 minutes ago
 Philippine National Police  chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III is willing to lead search operations to locate the remains...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with