Bulacan logs 2 mpox cases

The city health office said both patients contracted the Clade II strain, a less severe variant of the mpox virus.

MALOLOS , Philippines — Health officials in Bulacan yesterday reported two confirmed mpox cases in San Jose del Monte City.

Health officials said the patients, who have recovered from the disease, are not related.

The patients’ close contacts were asymptomatic and have completed isolation as a precautionary measure.

Gov. Daniel Fernando ordered city and municipal mayors as well as village chiefs to prepare temporary treatment and monitoring facilities, check sanitation practices in private establishments and launch awareness campaigns about mpox.

Fernando reminded hospitals to be ready to handle mpox cases and local health offices to immediately report suspected infections.

The provincial government denied that lockdowns would be implemented due to confirmed cases.