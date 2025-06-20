2 missing kids found floating in quarry pit

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Two children who were reported missing on Wednesday night were found floating in an abandoned quarry pit in this city yesterday.

Josua Anuddin, 8, and Ivan Apolinario, 10, of Barangay Cabaluay, were last seen on Wednesday afternoon walking toward the quarry pit to supposedly play fishing.

Relatives said the boys failed to return home.

Ivan’s grandfather, Delfin Apolinario, said he doubted allegations that the boys intended to go to the pit.

Apolinario debunked claims by neighbors that they saw the victims carrying nylon strings while heading to the pit.

“I did not see any fishing hook and line when we found the bodies in the pit. The water was turbid for swimming,” Apolinario said.