^

Nation

2 missing kids found floating in quarry pit

Roel PareÃ±o - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2025 | 12:00am

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Two children who were reported missing on Wednesday night were found floating in an abandoned quarry pit in this city yesterday.

Josua Anuddin, 8, and Ivan Apolinario, 10, of Barangay Cabaluay, were last seen on Wednesday afternoon walking toward the quarry pit to supposedly play fishing.

Relatives said the boys failed to return home.

Ivan’s grandfather, Delfin Apolinario, said he doubted allegations that the boys intended to go to the pit.

Apolinario debunked claims by neighbors that they saw the victims carrying nylon strings while heading to the pit.

“I did not see any fishing hook and line when we found the bodies in the pit. The water was turbid for swimming,” Apolinario said.                                                                                         

IVAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 killed in Cavite road mishap

3 killed in Cavite road mishap

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
Three people including a pregnant woman died while five others were injured in a collision involving a car and a minivan in...
Nation
fbtw
NLEX told to halt tolls after overheight truck strikes bridge again

NLEX told to halt tolls after overheight truck strikes bridge again

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
The impact caused major damage, killing at least one person and injuring several others.
Nation
fbtw
LPA to dump rain over Luzon areas

LPA to dump rain over Luzon areas

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area spotted in La Union will bring rain and thunderstorms over several parts of Luzon, according to the...
Nation
fbtw

Court martial begins rape trial of PAF general

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 days ago
A special criminal court martial has been convened to hear the sexual assault charge filed against a Philippine Air Force general, the military confirmed yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Disgruntled employee&nbsp;eyed in House exec&rsquo;s slay

Disgruntled employee eyed in House exec’s slay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A disgruntled former employee of a slain official of the House of Representatives is a person of interest in his murder, the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teves arraignment deferred

Teves arraignment deferred

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 48 minutes ago
 Following his hospitalization, ousted Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr.’s arraignment yesterday was...
Nation
fbtw

Chinese suspect attacks NBI agent

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 48 minutes ago
An entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation in Parañaque last week turned violent after two Chinese nationals resisted arrest, with one of the suspects punching an NBI agent in...
Nation
fbtw
PNP taps vlogger as fitness coach

PNP taps vlogger as fitness coach

By Emmanuel Tupas | 48 minutes ago
he Philippine National Police has tapped social media personality Rendon Labador as a fitness coach for the PNP’s 93-day...
Nation
fbtw

Comelec disqualifies winning Cavite mayor

By Mayen Jaymalin | 48 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections has nullified the proclamation of mayor-elect Alstom Kevin Anarna of Silang, Cavite due to an earlier decision disqualifying him from holding public office.
Nation
fbtw
Torre to lead search for missing sabungeros

Torre to lead search for missing sabungeros

By Emmanuel Tupas | 48 minutes ago
 Philippine National Police  chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III is willing to lead search operations to locate the remains...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with