Pope Leo accepts Kalibo bishop's resignation

Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc during Mass at the Kalibo Cathedral on July 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bishop of the Diocese of Kalibo, Jose Corazon Tala-oc, has resigned his pastoral care of the diocese after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75, the Vatican announced on Tuesday, June 17 (Manila time).

In a statement, the Vatican press office said Pope Leo XIV accepted Tala-oc’s resignation and formally declared the see of Kalibo sede vacante, or vacant.

Until a new bishop is appointed, Archbishop Victor Bendico of Capiz will serve as apostolic administrator of the diocese, according to CBCP News.

Canon law and retirement. Under Canon 401 §1 of the Code of Canon Law, diocesan bishops are required to submit their resignation upon reaching the age of 75:

“A diocesan bishop who has completed the seventy-fifth year of age is requested to present his resignation from office to the Supreme Pontiff, who will make provision after he has examined all the circumstances.”

Tala-oc’s 14-year tenure ends

Tala-oc’s resignation ends his 14-year service in the Diocese of Kalibo, which began with his appointment by the late Pope Benedict XVI in 2010.

Before Kalibo, Tala-oc served as bishop of the Diocese of Romblon, to which he was appointed in 2003 by Saint Pope John Paul II. He received his episcopal consecration on July 30, 2003, with the late Manila Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin as principal consecrator, and co-consecrated by Archbishop Onesimo Cadiz Gordoncillo of Capiz and Bishop Gabriel V. Reyes of Antipolo.

Tala-oc was ordained a priest in 1979 for the Diocese of Kalibo.