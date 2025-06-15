^

Nation

Cotabato execs pledge support to ‘infant’ BARMM towns

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 15, 2025 | 5:12pm
Cotabato execs pledge support to â€˜infantâ€™ BARMM towns
The local executives in Cotabato and their governor, Emmylou Talino-Mendoza, met last week and agreed to expand their public service programs for the Bangsamoro towns in their province.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Local executives in Cotabato have reassured of their support for the joint peacebuilding activities of two Moro fronts and the national government in eight newly-created Bangsamoro towns in their province.

The municipalities of Pahamuddin, Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Old Kaabakan, Kapalawan, Malidegao, Tugunan and Ligawasan covers 63 barangays that originally belonged to different towns in Cotabato in Region 12. The eight towns were created only last year via separate enabling measures by the 80-seat Bangsamoro regional parliament. 

The Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which have separate peace agreements with the national government, both have enclaves in the eight towns, which are now recognized as "peace zones" by the police and the military.

Radio reports on Sunday stated that reelected and newcomer municipal officials from across Cotabato had, during informal dialogues last week, assured their governor, Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, to help push forward her administration’s security and humanitarian programs in the eight fledgling Bangsamoro towns.

“We are happy with this development. Imagine? The barangays covered by these Bangsamoro towns are no longer under the jurisdiction of their local government units but there is still this commitment," Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf Macacua said on Sunday.

Radio reports had also stated that among the mayors who had assured to help sustain the public service initiatives of their provincial government for the eight Bangsamoro towns is Midsayap Mayor Rolly Sacdalan.

More than dozen barangays in Midsayap became part of the autonomous region, grouped together last year as the Kadayangan and Nabalawag towns, after local residents voted in favor of the inclusion of their ancestral domains into the proposed core territory of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao via a plebiscite in 2019.

Macacua, also a senior official of the MILF, and BARMM Labor Minister Muslimin Sema, who is chairman of the MNLF, separately told reporters on Sunday that it was for the Cotabato provincial government’s not having terminated its public service activities in the eight Bangsamoro towns that they supported Taliño-Mendoza’s bid for a second term during the May 12 elections.

“She got reelected. We are happy about it. We also gave the same support to her favored candidates for mayors, vice mayors and councilors from whose territories the barangays now comprising the eight Bangsamoro towns were carved from,” Sema said.

Talino-Mendoza, chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Development Council 12 covering four provinces and four cities in Central Mindanao, said it is important to keep the connectivity of residents in the eight Bangsamoro towns with trading centers, hospitals and schools in different areas in Cotabato province.

“The doors to our provincial capitol and the municipal government centers in our province remained open to residents of these Bangsamoro towns even if they are no longer administratively and politically attached to us,” Taliño-Mendoza said.

MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT

MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOTr wants PWD attackers arrested

DOTr wants PWD attackers arrested

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has sought the help of the Philippine National Police in going after the attackers of...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares special holidays in 5 areas

Palace declares special holidays in 5 areas

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Malacañang has declared special non-working holidays in five municipalities that will celebrate their founding and...
Nation
fbtw
Gunrunner killed in Pasig shootout

Gunrunner killed in Pasig shootout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A suspected gunrunner was killed by police officers after a sting operation ended in an alleged shootout in Pasig, police...
Nation
fbtw
Groups question zero PhilHealth allocation before SC

Groups question zero PhilHealth allocation before SC

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
Health advocates yesterday filed before the Supreme Court a petition challenging the zero allocation given to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-lawmaker gets 28 years over PDAF

Ex-lawmaker gets 28 years over PDAF

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced a former lawmaker of Misamis Occidental to 28 years in prison in connection with the misuse...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Technology helps IP group teach weaving to youth

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
An indigenous people group based in this province has adopted the use of technology to pass on to the next generation its tradition of weaving.
Nation
fbtw
Boat&nbsp;drifts off Tawi-Tawi; 90 rescued

Boat drifts off Tawi-Tawi; 90 rescued

By Roel PareÃ±o | 18 hours ago
A patrol vessel of the Philippine Navy rescued 90 passengers of a motor launch that developed engine trouble in the waters...
Nation
fbtw
2 die in Cotabato vehicular mishap

2 die in Cotabato vehicular mishap

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Two people died while two others were injured in a collision involving a fuel truck and a multicab in Aleosan, Cotabato on...
Nation
fbtw
Lawmaker defends Konektadong Pinoy Act

Lawmaker defends Konektadong Pinoy Act

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco yesterday defended the Konektadong Pinoy Act, saying the KPA would boost broadband and lower internet...
Nation
fbtw
Wanted regional NPA leaders, followers arrested in Agusan del Sur

Wanted regional NPA leaders, followers arrested in Agusan del Sur

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Soldiers and policemen had arrested a regional official of the now apparently weakened New People’s Army and seven others...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with