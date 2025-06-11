BARMM reports recovery of 8 mpox patients

Employees of the Bangsamoro health ministry are monitoring the condition of suspected mpox patients under protective isolation.

COTABATO CITY — All eight individuals in the Bangsamoro region who were afflicted with mpox have fully recovered, regional health officials announced on Wednesday, June 11.

Employees of the Ministry of Health–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are closely monitoring 37 individuals suspected of having contracted mpox. Their blood samples have been sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for testing to confirm the diagnosis.

The MOH-BARMM provided food rations, vitamin supplements and other essential supplies to each of the eight mpox patients, four in Cotabato City and the rest in various towns in Maguindanao del Norte, while they were in isolation, local executives reported.

BARMM Health Minister, physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding Jr., told reporters in Cotabato City on Wednesday that they will intensify their information campaign on mpox prevention.

Reporters from Cotabato City radio stations and editors of regional weekly newspapers have pledged to assist MOH-BARMM in educating residents of Central Mindanao on how to avoid mpox infection.

The MOH-BARMM, the office of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf Macacua, and the region’s Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Tago are jointly overseeing the regional government’s anti-mpox measures being implemented at airports and seaports across the autonomous region.