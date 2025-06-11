^

Nation

BARMM reports recovery of 8 mpox patients

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 11, 2025 | 7:11pm
BARMM reports recovery of 8 mpox patients
Employees of the Bangsamoro health ministry are monitoring the condition of suspected mpox patients under protective isolation.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — All eight individuals in the Bangsamoro region who were afflicted with mpox have fully recovered, regional health officials announced on Wednesday, June 11.

Employees of the Ministry of Health–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are closely monitoring 37 individuals suspected of having contracted mpox. Their blood samples have been sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for testing to confirm the diagnosis.

The MOH-BARMM provided food rations, vitamin supplements and other essential supplies to each of the eight mpox patients, four in Cotabato City and the rest in various towns in Maguindanao del Norte, while they were in isolation, local executives reported.

BARMM Health Minister, physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding Jr., told reporters in Cotabato City on Wednesday that they will intensify their information campaign on mpox prevention.

Reporters from Cotabato City radio stations and editors of regional weekly newspapers have pledged to assist MOH-BARMM in educating residents of Central Mindanao on how to avoid mpox infection. 

The MOH-BARMM, the office of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf Macacua, and the region’s Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Tago are jointly overseeing the regional government’s anti-mpox measures being implemented at airports and seaports across the autonomous region.

BARMM

COTABATO

MPOX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA begins issuing notices vs NCAP violators

MMDA begins issuing notices vs NCAP violators

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has started sending out notices to motorists recorded on camera violating...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
 Malacañang has issued proclamations declaring holidays in four localities.
Nation
fbtw
Speeding like sports cars? DOTr suspends franchise of viral buses, drivers' license

Speeding like sports cars? DOTr suspends franchise of viral buses, drivers' license

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The DOTr has suspended the franchise of the bus company whose vehicles were reportedly operated like sports cars on a...
Nation
fbtw
Suspect in P6.7 billion shabu haul has died

Suspect in P6.7 billion shabu haul has died

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the seizure of nearly a ton of shabu worth P6.73 billion in Tondo, Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Quad committee lifts contempt&nbsp;order vs Roque, others

Quad committee lifts contempt order vs Roque, others

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Before the 19th Congress adjourns sine die this week, the quad committee of the House of Representatives lifted the contempt...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LRT-1 offers free rides tomorrow

LRT-1 offers free rides tomorrow

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
In celebration of Independence Day, passengers of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 can avail themselves of free rides ...
Nation
fbtw
Florida buses suspended for racing

Florida buses suspended for racing

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
Fifteen buses operated by GV Florida Transport Inc. have been suspended for 30 days following a viral video showing the vehicles...
Nation
fbtw
House extends terms of barangay, SK officials

House extends terms of barangay, SK officials

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Voting 153-4 with one abstention, officials and members of the House of Representatives have approved on third and final reading...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;International drug syndicate behind shabu dumping in Philippines

‘International drug syndicate behind shabu dumping in Philippines

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
An international drug syndicate based in the Asia-Pacific region is responsible for the nearly 1.3 tons of shabu valued...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with