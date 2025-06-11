^

Nation

Cotabato Airport facilities undergoing rehabilitation

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 11, 2025 | 6:45pm
Cotabato Airport facilities undergoing rehabilitation
The upgrading of facilities at Cotabato Airport is expected to be fully completed within June 2025.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Islamic prayer room at Cotabato Airport in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte is currently being rehabilitated to provide Muslim travelers with a proper space for worship while waiting for their flights, officials reported on Wednesday, June 11.

Ranking officials of the Bangsamoro Airport Authority (BAA) and Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Pangandaman Tago told reporters that they are also improving the comfort rooms in the airport.

The Cotabato Airport is around eight kilometers south of Cotabato City, where the Bangsamoro regional capitol is located.

“This is part of an effort to ensure the convenience of plane passengers while they are at the pre-departure area of the Cotabato Airport,” Tago said.

BAA employees said government accounting procedures caused a slight delay in the procurement of supplies for the project, but did not hamper its implementation.

Tago said the improvement of the Cotabato Airport prayer room and the restrooms in the facility is a joint initiative of the BAA, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and BARMM’s chief minister, Abdulrauf Macacua. 

The project is being supported by the team of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) assigned to the Cotabato Airport, according to BAA officials.

While the functions and powers of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are not devolved to the BARMM government, the agency continues to work closely with the MoTC-BARMM in overseeing the operations of Cotabato Airport.

BARMM

CAAP

COTABATO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA begins issuing notices vs NCAP violators

MMDA begins issuing notices vs NCAP violators

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has started sending out notices to motorists recorded on camera violating...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
 Malacañang has issued proclamations declaring holidays in four localities.
Nation
fbtw
Speeding like sports cars? DOTr suspends franchise of viral buses, drivers' license

Speeding like sports cars? DOTr suspends franchise of viral buses, drivers' license

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The DOTr has suspended the franchise of the bus company whose vehicles were reportedly operated like sports cars on a...
Nation
fbtw
Suspect in P6.7 billion shabu haul has died

Suspect in P6.7 billion shabu haul has died

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the seizure of nearly a ton of shabu worth P6.73 billion in Tondo, Manila...
Nation
fbtw
Quad committee lifts contempt&nbsp;order vs Roque, others

Quad committee lifts contempt order vs Roque, others

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Before the 19th Congress adjourns sine die this week, the quad committee of the House of Representatives lifted the contempt...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Florida buses suspended for racing

Florida buses suspended for racing

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
Fifteen buses operated by GV Florida Transport Inc. have been suspended for 30 days following a viral video showing the vehicles...
Nation
fbtw
House extends terms of barangay, SK officials

House extends terms of barangay, SK officials

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Voting 153-4 with one abstention, officials and members of the House of Representatives have approved on third and final reading...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;International drug syndicate behind shabu dumping in Philippines

‘International drug syndicate behind shabu dumping in Philippines

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
An international drug syndicate based in the Asia-Pacific region is responsible for the nearly 1.3 tons of shabu valued...
Nation
fbtw
Power firm commits to address blackouts in Siquijor

Power firm commits to address blackouts in Siquijor

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The lone power supplier in Siquijor has assured affected consumers that critical repairs are underway to fully restore electricity...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with