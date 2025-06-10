^

Nation

MMDA: No-contact policy doesn’t stop traffic enforcers from ticketing

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 5:23pm
MMDA: No-contact policy doesnâ€™t stop traffic enforcers from ticketing
New signs remind motorists of the no-contact apprehension policy along EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday, May 25, 2025, a day before the implementation of the NCAP in selected major thoroughfares of Metro Manila.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) clarified on Tuesday, June 9, that its on-ground traffic enforcers deployed across Metro Manila can still apprehend motorists for traffic violations.

Despite the ongoing implementation of its no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP), the agency’s traffic enforcers can still issue tickets to motorists who commit violations in areas not covered by CCTV cameras.

“Traffic enforcers are still needed to ticket those who violate traffic laws,” the MMDA said.

No duplicate violations. The agency assured motorists that violations would not be duplicated. All traffic violation tickets issued by on-ground officers are to be submitted to the MMDA for cross-referencing with NCAP records.

Where NCAP applies. As of June 7,NCAP cameras documented 8,586 violations, while the MMDA has only issued 4,100 tickets based on those recordings, MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said.

The NCAP covers major roads in Metro Manila, including EDSA, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, C-5, Ortigas Avenue and Macapagal Boulevard.

The policy was implemented on May 26 after the Supreme Court lifted the temporary restraining order on the regulation. However, the court relief only applies to the MMDA’s NCAP, not to local government units’ policies.

METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

MMDA

NCAP

NO CONTACT APPREHENSION POLICY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon City offers free Japanese classes

Quezon City offers free Japanese classes

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Quezon City government will again offer free online basic Japanese language classes as part of its program on cross-cultural...
Nation
fbtw
P816 million shabu seized in Pasig

P816 million shabu seized in Pasig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
An estimated 120 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P816 million were found in Pasig City on Sunday,...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec: All systems go for BSKE

Comelec: All systems go for BSKE

By Gilbert Bayoran | 18 hours ago
With 55 percent of the preparations already complete, the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Dec. 1 is a...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO deploys 5,344 cops for school opening

NCRPO deploys 5,344 cops for school opening

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Over 5,000 police officers will be deployed in Metro Manila as students and teachers return to school on June 16.
Nation
fbtw
Total shabu packs recovered from Ilocos Sur waters rises to 34

Total shabu packs recovered from Ilocos Sur waters rises to 34

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Fished-out crystal meth in plastic packaging labeled “Freeze-dried Durian” has now totaled 34 packs.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
8 Taguig cops in warrantless search sacked

8 Taguig cops in warrantless search sacked

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
Eight of the 10 Taguig police officers who were relieved in February due to a warrantless search that went viral on social...
Nation
fbtw
Floating shabu value breaches P6 billion

Floating shabu value breaches P6 billion

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The value of shabu found floating in Philippine waters, mostly off Pangasinan and Bataan, breached the P6-billion mark on...
Nation
fbtw
Davao continues mpox monitoring

Davao continues mpox monitoring

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
After the discharge of four of seven mpox patients here, the city health office is increasing its contact tracing and monitoring...
Nation
fbtw
LTO, NBI raid illegal auto shop in Cebu

LTO, NBI raid illegal auto shop in Cebu

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
A multi-agency raid on an auto shop in Talisay City, Cebu yesterday led to the confiscation of at least 65 right-hand-drive...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with