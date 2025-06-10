MMDA: No-contact policy doesn’t stop traffic enforcers from ticketing

New signs remind motorists of the no-contact apprehension policy along EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday, May 25, 2025, a day before the implementation of the NCAP in selected major thoroughfares of Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) clarified on Tuesday, June 9, that its on-ground traffic enforcers deployed across Metro Manila can still apprehend motorists for traffic violations.

Despite the ongoing implementation of its no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP), the agency’s traffic enforcers can still issue tickets to motorists who commit violations in areas not covered by CCTV cameras.

“Traffic enforcers are still needed to ticket those who violate traffic laws,” the MMDA said.

No duplicate violations. The agency assured motorists that violations would not be duplicated. All traffic violation tickets issued by on-ground officers are to be submitted to the MMDA for cross-referencing with NCAP records.

Where NCAP applies. As of June 7,NCAP cameras documented 8,586 violations, while the MMDA has only issued 4,100 tickets based on those recordings, MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said.

The NCAP covers major roads in Metro Manila, including EDSA, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, C-5, Ortigas Avenue and Macapagal Boulevard.

The policy was implemented on May 26 after the Supreme Court lifted the temporary restraining order on the regulation. However, the court relief only applies to the MMDA’s NCAP, not to local government units’ policies.