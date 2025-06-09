^

Nation

BARMM peace process on track as Basilan declared free from Abu Sayyaf threat

Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 2:50pm
BARMM peace process on track as Basilan declared free from Abu Sayyaf threat
Government and military officials oversee the ceremonial destruction of high-powered firearms at the Basilan Government Center in Sta. Clara, Lamitan City on Monday, June 9.

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan — The Provincial Government of Basilan on Monday, June 9, formally declared the province free from the presence and threat of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), marking a major milestone in the peace and security landscape of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The official declaration ceremony was held at the Basilan Government Center in Sta. Clara, Lamitan City, and was attended by national and local leaders, peace stakeholders and security officials.

According to the Basilan local government, this milestone represents the resilience, unity, and courage of the Basilenos who have long aspired for sustainable peace and development in their province. 

The declaration follows years of intensified counterterrorism operations and inter-agency collaboration reportedly between the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, local government units, and civil society.

“May every leader who comes after us continue to guard this peace, and may our children never have to live the story we are finally closing,” Basilan Gov. Jim Hataman Salliman said in his address.

Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Antonio Lagdameo Jr., who represented President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., served as keynote speaker. He said the declaration was the product of persistent efforts by both local and national agencies in pursuit of peace and stability.

“As envisioned by President Marcos not only for Bangsamoro region, but for the entire country, collaborative peace shall be the foundation of progress and development… as what is shown today,” said Lagdameo, who stressed that “as we raise the flag of peace over Basilan, may it be a beacon for other regions still battling the shadows of violence.”

He thanked the security forces, law enforcement agencies, local leaders, religious institutions, and most especially the people of Basilan for their role in achieving this historic breakthrough.

“May it inspire our continued march toward a just, inclusive and lasting peace for the entire nation,” he added.

The ceremony began at 10 a.m. with a symbolic demilitarization process, where surrendered high-powered firearms — including 329 rifles, 800mm mortars, and .50 caliber sniper rifles — were publicly destroyed using a steamroller. This act served as a representation of the community’s collective rejection of violence.

Following this, a peace marker was unveiled, attended by representatives from various sectors involved in the peace process. The event concluded with solidarity messages from prominent stakeholders and leaders.

Among the dignitaries present were Basilan Ulama Supreme Council President Aboulkhair Tarason, Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay, LTGen. Leonardo Peña of Joint Task Force Orion, Basilan PNP Provincial Director Col. Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan Vice Gov. Yusop Alano and Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity.

ABU SAYYAF

BARMM

BASILAN

PEACE PROCESS
