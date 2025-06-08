^

Nation

BI personnel linked to 4 overstaying POGO workers charged

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2025 | 12:00am
BI personnel linked to 4 overstaying POGO workers charged
BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said charges were filed against the three before the Department of Justice.
Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Three Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel were relieved from their posts at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 after trying to help four overstaying Chinese evade immigration inspection.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said charges were filed against the three before the Department of Justice.

“We have a strict one-strike policy. We immediately ordered the relief of the three personnel. We initiated the filing of cases and we can expand this to other related cases,” Sandoval said.

The four Chinese, three of whom were linked to Philippine offshore gaming operator or POGO hubs, attempted to evade immigration inspection at NAIA last week and tried to board separate flights to China and Vietnam.

“Three of them were overstaying. We also have records that they worked in POGO companies. They are supposedly set for deportation. The other one has a valid visa but has no exit clearance,” Sandoval said.

The four were identified as Zhang Zhaoya, Wang Linmei, Qi Xiangyang and Chen Wenda.

Sandoval said that secondary and tertiary layers are being implemented in the airports as part of the reforms in the agency.

“Charges are immediately filed and disciplinary actions are initiated (against personnel involved in illegal activities),” she added.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

“Any personnel found to have assisted in the circumvention of immigration procedures will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” Viado said.

The four Chinese were turned over to the BI legal division for inquest and filing of charges for violation of Philippine immigration laws.

BI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Couple killed in Bukidnon gun attack

Couple killed in Bukidnon gun attack

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Gunmen killed a couple in an ambush in Barangay Kalasihan in Lantapan, Bukidnon on Friday afternoon, June 6.
Nation
fbtw
PNP gets leads on Bantag&rsquo;s whereabouts

PNP gets leads on Bantag’s whereabouts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has pinpointed where former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is hiding.
Nation
fbtw
Pangasinan fishermen turn in nearly P4B worth of shabu

Pangasinan fishermen turn in nearly P4B worth of shabu

By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
Shabu turned in by Pangasinan fishermen since Thursday has reached P3,997,040,000, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency...
Nation
fbtw

P1.17 billion shabu found floating in Pangasinan

By Cesar Ramirez | 1 day ago
Seven sacks of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P1.17 billion were found floating in three coastal areas in Pangasinan on Thursday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
LTO probes 40 offices over illegal vehicle transfers

LTO probes 40 offices over illegal vehicle transfers

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office  has launched an investigation into 40 of its district offices allegedly involved in unauthorized...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More sacks of shabu found in Pangasinan

More sacks of shabu found in Pangasinan

By Bella Cariaso | 56 minutes ago
The amount of shabu recovered in the waters off Pangasinan has increased to P3.99 billion from P1.17 billion previously after...
Nation
fbtw
Lahar, mud flows hit Kanlaon-affected areas

Lahar, mud flows hit Kanlaon-affected areas

By Gilbert Bayoran | 56 minutes ago
Heavy rain spawned by a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon sent lahar and mud deposits cascading down the slopes...
Nation
fbtw
Calendar of activities for BARMM polls out

Calendar of activities for BARMM polls out

By Rhodina Villanueva | 56 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released the calendar of activities for the holding of the first parliamentary...
Nation
fbtw
June 23 declared holiday in Batac

June 23 declared holiday in Batac

By Helen Flores | 56 minutes ago
Malacañang has declared June 23 a special non-working day in Batac, Ilocos Norte for the celebration of the city’s...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with