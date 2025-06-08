BI personnel linked to 4 overstaying POGO workers charged

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said charges were filed against the three before the Department of Justice.

MANILA, Philippines — Three Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel were relieved from their posts at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 after trying to help four overstaying Chinese evade immigration inspection.

“We have a strict one-strike policy. We immediately ordered the relief of the three personnel. We initiated the filing of cases and we can expand this to other related cases,” Sandoval said.

The four Chinese, three of whom were linked to Philippine offshore gaming operator or POGO hubs, attempted to evade immigration inspection at NAIA last week and tried to board separate flights to China and Vietnam.

“Three of them were overstaying. We also have records that they worked in POGO companies. They are supposedly set for deportation. The other one has a valid visa but has no exit clearance,” Sandoval said.

The four were identified as Zhang Zhaoya, Wang Linmei, Qi Xiangyang and Chen Wenda.

Sandoval said that secondary and tertiary layers are being implemented in the airports as part of the reforms in the agency.

“Charges are immediately filed and disciplinary actions are initiated (against personnel involved in illegal activities),” she added.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

“Any personnel found to have assisted in the circumvention of immigration procedures will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” Viado said.

The four Chinese were turned over to the BI legal division for inquest and filing of charges for violation of Philippine immigration laws.