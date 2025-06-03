^

Nation

2 dead in Digos City highway accident

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 7:19pm
2 dead in Digos City highway accident
Map of the Davao del Sur showing the location of Digos City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — Two construction workers died in an accident on a national highway in Digos City on Sunday afternoon, June 1.

Lt. Col. Florante Retes, chief of the Digos City Police Station, told reporters on Tuesday, June 3, that two motorcycle riders, 21-year-old Mark Gill Jellado Santiago and 23-year-old John Mark Palarasan, died in the incident.

Barangay officials and police investigators theorize that Santiago and Palarasan, both construction workers, may have been intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Witnesses reported that the motorcycle they were riding veered into the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with Montano’s jeep.

Both Santiago and Palarasan were declared dead at the scene by the Digos City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management team, led by Julieto Salibo Quimbo, who responded to the incident.

Montano voluntarily surrendered his driver’s license and jeep registration papers to city police investigators.

DIGOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte discussing oath-taking with lawyers

Duterte discussing oath-taking with lawyers

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte has reportedly discussed with his lawyers matters regarding his oath-taking as elected...
Nation
fbtw
Who will succeed Torre as CIDG chief?

Who will succeed Torre as CIDG chief?

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Is Philippine National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo the next head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection...
Nation
fbtw

Bong Go aids typhoon victims in Aurora

19 hours ago
Continuing his efforts to assist disaster-affected communities, Sen. Bong Go gave emergency housing assistance and other relief items to 132 people in Dilasag town in Aurora on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Takip plaka no good vs NCAP&rsquo;

‘Takip plaka no good vs NCAP’

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Motorists covering or altering their license plates cannot escape from the no-contact apprehension policy or NCAP, according...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio enforces 30-kph speed limit

Baguio enforces 30-kph speed limit

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
To address the increasing number of road accidents, Mayor Benjamin Magalong has ordered the strict enforcement of a 30-kilometer-per-hour...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 nabbed for kidnap of 2 Chinese, South Korean

2 nabbed for kidnap of 2 Chinese, South Korean

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly kidnapping two Chinese nationals and a South Korean last month, the National Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City backs deferment of EDSA rehab

Quezon City backs deferment of EDSA rehab

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Quezon City government has expressed its support for the Marcos administration’s decision to postpone the planned...
Nation
fbtw
39 undocumented Chinese workers held in Taguig

39 undocumented Chinese workers held in Taguig

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Thirty-nine Chinese nationals believed to be undocumented and working illegally in a telecommunications company in Bonifacio...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos declares January 6 as Tandang Sora Day

Marcos declares January 6 as Tandang Sora Day

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has declared Jan. 6 of every year a special working holiday in Quezon City to commemorate the birth...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with