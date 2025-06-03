2 dead in Digos City highway accident

Map of the Davao del Sur showing the location of Digos City

COTABATO CITY — Two construction workers died in an accident on a national highway in Digos City on Sunday afternoon, June 1.

Lt. Col. Florante Retes, chief of the Digos City Police Station, told reporters on Tuesday, June 3, that two motorcycle riders, 21-year-old Mark Gill Jellado Santiago and 23-year-old John Mark Palarasan, died in the incident.

Barangay officials and police investigators theorize that Santiago and Palarasan, both construction workers, may have been intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Witnesses reported that the motorcycle they were riding veered into the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with Montano’s jeep.

Both Santiago and Palarasan were declared dead at the scene by the Digos City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management team, led by Julieto Salibo Quimbo, who responded to the incident.

Montano voluntarily surrendered his driver’s license and jeep registration papers to city police investigators.