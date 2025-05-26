^

Rookie cop shot dead in Maguindanao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 5:44pm
Rookie cop shot dead in Maguindanao del Sur
Patrolman Jomar Madaliday Kalantungan died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in an attack by a gunman in Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur on May 26, 2025.
COTABATO CITY — A gunman killed a policeman in an attack in Barangay Tunggol, Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur, on Monday morning, May 26.

Officials of the Datu Montawal Municipal Police Station and local executives separately confirmed to reporters that Patrolman Jomar Madaliday Kalantungan died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Capt. Datumasla Mangalangkat of the Datu Montawal Municipal Police Station told reporters that Kalantungan was in a roadside bakery in Barangay Tunggol when a man approached him, pulled out a pistol and opened fire. 

The suspect immediately fled amid the chaos caused by the gunshots at the scene.

Kalantungan, who resides in nearby Barangay Kayaga in Kabacan town, Cotabato province, lives less than 10 kilometers north of Barangay Tunggol, where he was killed.

Police investigators and Army intelligence units in Datu Montawal and neighboring towns believe the assailant who killed Kaluntungan is not a local resident and was possibly hired for the attack.

