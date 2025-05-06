^

Nation

Taguig government to take over facilities in Embo barangays

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 8:43pm
Photo if the Makati City hall.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — A regional trial court (RTC) in Taguig City has allowed the Taguig local government unit (LGU) to take over the facilities of barangays in the Enlisted Men’s Barrios (Embo) area.

In an order dated May 5, the Taguig RTC issued a 72-hour temporary restraining order (TRO) barring the Makati City government from interfering with Taguig’s full possession and operation of these public facilities.

“The Court finds that plaintiff has sufficiently established extreme urgency for the present application, and that it stands to suffer grave injustice and irreparable injury without the injunctive relief prayed for,” the RTC said.

In a statement, Taguig said the facilities covered include health centers, covered courts, multi-purpose buildings, day care centers, parks and other government properties reserved for public use under Proclamation Nos. 518 and 1916.

The city government also said that Makati refused to turn over the facilities despite a Supreme Court ruling affirming that the Embo barangays belong to Taguig.

In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that Barangays Cembo, South Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, West Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside and Post Proper Southside are within Taguig’s territorial jurisdiction.

The high court also ordered Makati City to cease "exercising jurisdiction over, making improvements on, or otherwise treating as part of its territory, parcels 3 and 4, PSU-2031, comprising Fort Bonifacio."

Meanwhile, the Makati City government said it will challenge Taguig’s takeover of the Embo facilities.

“Taguig has consistently invoked the Supreme Court decision to commit unlawful acts. This has to stop. Makati shall avail of all legal remedies, whether criminal, civil or administrative, to uphold its rights and hold Taguig and its irresponsible leaders accountable,” the Makati LGU said in a statement. 

