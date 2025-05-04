NPA 'tax collector' killed in Sultan Kudarat encounter

Aside from an M16 assault rifle, soldiers also recovered medicines and improvised explosive devices beside the body of the New People's Army guerrilla killed in a gunfight in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

COTABATO CITY — Soldiers killed a member of the New People’s Army, part of a group notorious for extorting money from hapless farmers, in a brief clash in an upland area of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, on Thursday, May 1.

Members of the multi-sector Palimbang Municipal Peace and Order Council told reporters on Sunday, May 4, that the NPA fatality, Marlindo Pandila Maglangit, was wanted for several high-profile criminal cases pending before various courts in Central Mindanao.

Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, commander of the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade, said Marlindo Maglangit and his companions opened fire on troops approaching their location in Sitio Sandawagen, Barangay Bambanen, Palimbang, prompting a gunfight that led to Maglangit’s death.

His companion fled into a nearby hinterland after the soldiers, acting on reports of their presence, responded and returned fire.

Santos said their troops found an M16 assault rifle, medical supplies and explosives beside the cadaver of Maglangit.

Community leaders, including chieftains of indigenous groups, told reporters that Maglangit’s group had been frequently visiting Barangay Bambanen to forcibly collect money from unarmed villagers.