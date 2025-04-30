^

Nation

Veteran journalist Dayang, 89, gunned down at home in Aklan

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran journalist Juan “Johnny” Dayang, 89, was shot dead inside his home in Kalibo, Aklan on Tuesday night, April 29.

An unidentified assailant attacked Dayang at around 8 p.m. He was rushed to Dr. Rafael Tumbokon Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Aklan Police Provincial Office confirmed Dayang’s death and released initial details of the incident.

Dayang was a columnist for Manila Bulletin's Balita and Tempo, and briefly served as mayor of Kalibo following the 1986 People Power Revolution.

He was also president emeritus of the Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc. (PAPI), a non-profit organization representing some 500 community newspapers across the country.

Its members include practicing journalists from print, broadcast and online media.

Rep. Teodorico Haresco Jr. (Aklan, 2nd District) remembered Dayang as a “dear friend,” describing him as a “towering figure” in Aklan and the media landscape.  

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the brutal killing of Johnny in his beloved home province of Aklan. This act of violence is a deep wound to our community and to the values he upheld throughout his life,” he said. 

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) condemned Dayang’s killing on Wednesday, April 30, and said it is coordinating with the Philippine National Police and other agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“We stand in solidarity with the media community as we mourn the passing of Mr. Dayang, a figure regarded as a pillar of Philippine journalism whose contributions greatly enriched our democratic discourse,” PTFoMS Executive Director Jose Torres Jr. said in a statement.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines also condemned the killing of the veteran journalist and acknowledged the PTFoMS for its “swift action” in pursuing justice for Dayang.

Torres appealed to the public to stay alert to attacks against the press and to stand in solidarity with efforts to safeguard press freedom and media workers in the country.

AKLAN

JOHNNY DAYANG

PTFOMS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Man waiting in line for ayuda dies

Man waiting in line for ayuda dies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A 20-year-old man collapsed and died while waiting in line for an ayuda payout in Marikina on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Isko also endorses Pacquiao, Tolentino

Isko also endorses Pacquiao, Tolentino

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
At Manila mayoral candidate Isko Moreno’s campaign event, Vice President Sara Duterte rallied support for “Duter10”...
Nation
fbtw
LPA may enter PAR

LPA may enter PAR

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
A low-pressure area has been spotted moving toward the Philippine area of responsibility and may enter the PAR within...
Nation
fbtw
Free rides on LRT, MRT for workers from April 30 to May 3 &mdash; DOTr

Free rides on LRT, MRT for workers from April 30 to May 3 — DOTr

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
The free rides will be from April 30 to May 3. 
Nation
fbtw
Ombudsman suspends Cebu&rsquo;s Garcia for 6 months

Ombudsman suspends Cebu’s Garcia for 6 months

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia has been suspended from her post for issuing a special quarry permit to a construction company without...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec condemns slay of party-list nominee

Comelec condemns slay of party-list nominee

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday condemned the killing of Ang Bumbero ng Pilipinas party-list nominee Leninsky...
Nation
fbtw
Isko leading in Manila mayoral race &ndash; OCTA

Isko leading in Manila mayoral race – OCTA

16 hours ago
Less than two weeks before the midterm elections on May 12, Isko Moreno has maintained a commanding lead in the race for Manila...
Nation
fbtw
BIR files P8.7 billion tax evasion case vs vape importers

BIR files P8.7 billion tax evasion case vs vape importers

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue yesterday filed complaints for tax evasion against importers and distributors of illegal...
Nation
fbtw
Albay governor sacked over jueteng

Albay governor sacked over jueteng

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed from office Albay Gov. Grex Lagman for allegedly accepting P8.1 million in exchange...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with