Free rides on LRT, MRT for workers from April 30 to May 3 â€” DOTr

Free rides on LRT, MRT for workers from April 30 to May 3 — DOTr

This undated file photo shows the LRT-2.

MANILA, Philippines — Laborers and workers can enjoy free train rides on Metro Manila’s train lines in celebration of Labor Day, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced.

According to the DOTr, the free rides will be available throughout the day on LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3.

The free rides will be offered from April 30 to May 3.

“Ang apat na araw na libreng sakay para sa lahat tuwing panahon ng Labor Day ay taon-taon nang handog ng pamahalaan sa mga manggagawa at komyuter bilang pasasalamat sa kanilang mga sakripisyo at kontribusyon sa ating bansa,” the DOTr said in a statement.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously declared May 1 a holiday in celebration of Labor Day.