General Santos City grade school pupil electrocuted

Map of the South Cotabato showing the location of General Santos City

COTABATO CITY — A nine-year-old boy was accidentally electrocuted while searching for recyclable bottles and scrap metal in Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City, at noon on Thursday, April 24.

The Grade 2 pupil was trying to climb over a fence in a secluded area in Purok Christian Village in Barangay Calumpang, when he accidentally touched an electrical wire, resulting in his electrocution.

Investigators from the General Santos City Police and barangay leaders are looking into claims by villagers that the owner of the fenced lot intentionally rigged the fence with a live wire for added protection from intruders.

The child was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, where he was rushed by responding barangay officials and policemen.

City officials have assured the boy's parents that they will assist with funeral arrangements.