^

Nation

General Santos City grade school pupil electrocuted

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 4:35pm
General Santos City grade school pupil electrocuted
Map of the South Cotabato showing the location of General Santos City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — A nine-year-old boy was accidentally electrocuted while searching for recyclable bottles and scrap metal in Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City, at noon on Thursday, April 24.

The Grade 2 pupil was trying to climb over a fence in a secluded area in Purok Christian Village in Barangay Calumpang, when he accidentally touched an electrical wire, resulting in his electrocution. 

Investigators from the General Santos City Police and barangay leaders are looking into claims by villagers that the owner of the fenced lot intentionally rigged the fence with a live wire for added protection from intruders.

The child was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, where he was rushed by responding barangay officials and policemen.

City officials have assured the boy's parents that they will assist with funeral arrangements.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cop loses gun to &lsquo;Basag Kotse&rsquo; gang

Cop loses gun to ‘Basag Kotse’ gang

By Ric Sapnu | 17 hours ago
A police officer was victimized by members of the so-called “Basag Kotse” Gang who took his service firearm and...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec to issue show cause orders to Isko Moreno, Sam Verzosa for alleged vote-buying

Comelec to issue show cause orders to Isko Moreno, Sam Verzosa for alleged vote-buying

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
Comelec’s Kontra Bigay committee will issue the orders to former Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Samuel Verzosa Jr.,...
Nation
fbtw
Antipolo bakery massacre: &lsquo;Victims may have been sedated&rsquo;

Antipolo bakery massacre: ‘Victims may have been sedated’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police are looking at the possibility that the suspect in the killing of seven people in a bakery in Antipolo, Rizal on Tuesday...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec suspends gov&rsquo;t financial assistance program in Batangas

Comelec suspends gov’t financial assistance program in Batangas

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
To prevent vote buying, the Commission on Elections  has suspended the implementation of P273 million in financial assistance...
Nation
fbtw
Dengue cases decline in March

Dengue cases decline in March

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Dengue cases decreased in the second half of March, with only 9,289 cases reported nationwide, according to the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
6-vehicle crash leaves 3 dead, 10 hurt in Marikina

6-vehicle crash leaves 3 dead, 10 hurt in Marikina

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
hree people died and 10 others were injured after a trailer truck collided with five vehicles along Fortune Avenue in Marikina...
Nation
fbtw
Senior citizens&rsquo; group endorses Lacuna

Senior citizens’ group endorses Lacuna

17 hours ago
Reelectionist Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has gained the endorsement of the Senior Citizens party-list group.
Nation
fbtw
Cagayan mayor shot dead while campaigning

Cagayan mayor shot dead while campaigning

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A reelectionist mayor in Cagayan was shot dead while campaigning in Rizal town on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
3 killed in Kalinga clash

3 killed in Kalinga clash

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Three men were killed in an encounter with still unidentified gunmen in Tabuk, Kalinga yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with