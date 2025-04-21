^

After bomb threat, City of Malabon University cancels classes

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 3:24pm
Undated photo shows the facade of the City of Malabon University's administration building.
MANILA, Philippines — The City of Malabon University (CMU) suspended its afternoon classes on Monday, April 21, after receiving a bomb threat via email. 

The public university said it received the email around 10 a.m., leading to the cancellation of classes to facilitate an orderly evacuation and ensure the safety of students and staff.

“The safety and security of our students and personnel are our utmost priority, and we are taking this matter with the utmost seriousness. In response to this threat, the university administration had decided to suspend all afternoon classes, effective immediately,” CMU said in a statement.

Malabon law enforcement was also consulted to assess the situation. Together with school authorities, they have initiated an investigation into the source and perpetrators of the bomb threat, including a digital analysis of the email.

Under Presidential Decree 1727, individuals found guilty of spreading false information or making bomb threats — prank or not — may face up to five years in prison and a potential fine of up to P40,000.

CMU has also decided to strengthen its security measures across campus to prevent future breaches.

“We understand that this disruption to the academic schedule may cause inconvenience. However, we believe that the safety and security of our community must take precedence over all other considerations,” the university said. 

Parents and guardians are advised to seek regular updates only through the university’s official channels, including email, text alerts and its website.

“We urge all members of the CMU community to remain calm and follow any instructions provided by university officials and law enforcement,” CMU added.

The university assured that it remains “committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment” for its students, faculty and staff. 

While waiting for further updates from the investigation, CMU called on everyone to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to either local law enforcement or university security.

