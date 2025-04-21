PCG recovers 2 bodies, 2 remain missing

Sinking of MV Hong Hai 16

MANILA, Philippines — The number of fatalities from the capsized MV Hong Hai 16 went up to nine, the Philippine Coast Guard said, after PCG divers recovered two more bodies from the ship yesterday.

In a statement, the PCG said its District Southern Tagalog-Special Operations Group as well as technical and wreck divers from the PCG Special Operations Force made two dives yesterday and recovered the bodies in the ship’s cargo hold No. 1 and at the monitoring and control room.

The PCG withheld the identities of the two fatalities until their relatives are informed.

“These developments reduce the number of missing to two persons,” the PCG said.

When Hong Hai 16 capsized on April 15, there were 25 crewmen on board – 13 Filipinos and 12 Chinese.

Of the 25, the PCG said 14 – six Filipinos and eight Chinese – were rescued.

The carrier vessel, operated by Keen Peak Corp., was carrying 7,400 cubic meters of sand when it sank around 100 meters off Barangay Malawaan in Rizal, Occidental Mindoro.

While the PCG is still focused on search and rescue operations, its initial assessment showed that the sudden lifting of the suction pipe used for loading might have caused the boat to tilt.

The sudden imbalance led the ship to lose stability, prompting some of the crewmembers to abandon ship before it completely capsized, the PCG said.

Villar expresses concern

Meanwhile, Sen. Cynthia Villar expressed concern over the incident, worrying that this might cause another serious threat to the marine ecosystem, fish stocks and livelihood of fishermen in Mindoro.

Villar, chair of the Senate committee on environment, natural resources and climate change, said the government must pay attention to the consequences of the accident as she urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

“We must also pay close attention to the potential environmental consequences of this incident. Any oil spill poses a serious threat to marine ecosystems, fish stocks and the livelihoods of our coastal communities,” Villar said.

She noted that “Occidental Mindoro and its surrounding waters are vital fishing grounds that must be protected.”

The senator said she was saddened by the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of those who perished.

Villar said the capsizing of Hong Hai 16 is a reminder of the MT Princess Empress oil spill in 2023, which severely damaged marine ecosystems and disrupted livelihoods across several provinces, and the sinking of MT Terra Nova and MTKR Jason Bradley in Bataan last year.

“We cannot allow this pattern of negligence and weak enforcement to continue. These repeated accidents are setting back our efforts to protect marine biodiversity and ensure food security for millions of Filipinos. Stricter regulations, serious oversight and genuine accountability are needed,“ Villar said.

Yesterday, the PCG Marine Environmental Protection Enforcement Response Group in Southern Tagalog, assisted by the Provincial Environmental Management Unit of San Jose, collected water samples from three strategic points along the shoreline of Barangay Malawaan to assess the potential environmental impacts of the incident.

“Initial surface monitoring operations conducted by the PCG reported no visible signs of an oil spill in the vicinity of the capsized vessel,” the PCG said. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Ed Amoroso