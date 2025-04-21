DA, DOTr to speed up P2 billion Clark food hub

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said the project would centralize the storage, processing and distribution of agricultural commodities as well as provide efficient access to farmers, traders and other buyers.

MANILA, Philippines — The Departments of Agriculture and of Transportation have agreed to fast-track the development of a food hub on land owned by the Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) – a move described as a game changer in Philippine agriculture and food logistics.

Tiu Laurel said at least 47 hectares have been identified for the food hub.

“Access to the entire area remains challenging. But a 12-hectare section could be sufficient for initial development, considering our current budget and timelines,” Tiu Laurel said, adding that developing the initial section would cost P2 billion.

According to Tiu Laurel, the food hub could be operational within 18 months from the start of construction.