NCRPO beefs up Holy Week security

In coordination with barangay officials and volunteer groups, police commanders have deployed personnel to deter criminals targeting houses of vacationers.

MANILA, Philippines — Police have beefed up security in residential communities in Metro Manila ahead of the exodus of travelers to the provinces this Holy Week.

“The situation is peaceful so far,” National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said, adding the NCRPO has not monitored any security threat this Holy Week.

From a security contingent of 40,151 police personnel nationwide, the figure increased to 65,151 after the Philippine National Police deployed 25,000 more PNP officers to ensure public safety.

In Quezon City, up to 1,858 police personnel were dispatched to churches, transportation hubs, major thoroughfares, commercial areas, border control points and other places of convergence.

Aberin yesterday inspected security measures imposed by police at a bus terminal in Cubao.

He said police would maintain round-the-clock security until Easter Sunday.

Aberin urged residents to secure their homes before traveling to the provinces.