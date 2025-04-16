^

Nation

DENR confiscates P3.6M worth of illegal chainsaws in buy-bust

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 12:24pm
DENR confiscates P3.6M worth of illegal chainsaws in buy-bust
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) seized 241 illegally imported chainsaws on Tuesday April 15, 2025 during a buy-bust operation in a Valenzuela warehouse.
Department of Environment and Resources / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Police authorities have seized P3.6 million worth of illegally imported counterfeit chainsaws during a buy-bust operation at a Valenzuela warehouse of Eseki Industrial Enterprises Corporation. 

In a statement on Wednesday, April 16, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said the firm was importing chainsaws without proper permits, violating the Chainsaw Act of 2002.  

The chainsaws were confiscated on Tuesday, April 15, during a buy-bust operation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Camanava subregion in Metro Manila and the DENR’s Environment Law Enforcement and Protection Service. 

A total of 241 chainsaw units worth P3.589 million were seized. Of these, 154 large chainsaws were valued at P16,000 each, while 87 medium-sized units were priced at P13,000 each.

According to Section 7 of the law, merely possessing or disposing of chainsaws without a permit from the DENR is already a violation, punishable by imprisonment and a fine. 

Offenders face a prison term of four years, two months, and one day up to six years, along with a fine ranging from P15,000 to P30,000.

The same provision also prohibits the unauthorized importation or manufacture of chainsaws without DENR approval. Violators would face one to six months of imprisonment and a fine ranging from P1,000 to P4,000.

The DENR said Eseki Industrial Enterprises Corp., a seller and distributor of construction materials, may face criminal charges and penalties under the Chainsaw Act. The company is registered under Marvin San Andres Siapno, with Yutu Yang listed as its manager.

The complaint against the firm was submitted to the DENR-Forest Management Bureau and its Metro Manila office. The surveillance was conducted in late February. 

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said the seizure is “part of the government’s broader strategy” in combatting environmental crimes. 

Loyzaga added that the agency remains committed to pursuing violators of conservation laws and urged businesses to comply with environmental regulations.

The Chainsaw Act, enacted over two decades ago, was designed to give the DENR more teeth in cracking down on illegal logging activities across the country.

CAMANAVA

CHAINSAW

CHAINSAW ACT

DENR

VALENZUELA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Metro Manila&rsquo;s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam will go down to 86 percent once the Wawa Dam in Rizal becomes operational,...
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao town placed under Comelec control

Maguindanao town placed under Comelec control

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Maguindanao del Sur’s capital town Buluan has been placed under the control of the Commission on Elections due...
Nation
fbtw
Fugitive in Interpol notice nabbed at NAIA

Fugitive in Interpol notice nabbed at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A man who is on the red notice list of the International Criminal Police Organization was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw
Citing conflict with BCDA, Marcos vetoes Baguio charter revisions

Citing conflict with BCDA, Marcos vetoes Baguio charter revisions

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed proposed amendments to the Revised Charter of Baguio City, citing legal inconsistencies...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
13 hurt in NLEX smashup

13 hurt in NLEX smashup

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Thirteen people were injured after a passenger bus crashed into a van and a dump truck along the southbound lane of the North...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB cracks down on &lsquo;kamote&rsquo; drivers

LTFRB cracks down on ‘kamote’ drivers

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
Following the call of President Marcos for motorists to observe patience and discipline to avoid incidents of road rage, the...
Nation
fbtw
Pasay mayoral bet under fire over racist &lsquo;bumbay&rsquo; remark

Pasay mayoral bet under fire over racist ‘bumbay’ remark

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Another local candidate in the May midterm elections is under fire for making discriminatory and racist remarks against Indian...
Nation
fbtw
7 cops in Kerwin slay attempt face gun raps

7 cops in Kerwin slay attempt face gun raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Leyte police has filed charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as violation of the nationwide...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with