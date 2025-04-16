DENR confiscates P3.6M worth of illegal chainsaws in buy-bust

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) seized 241 illegally imported chainsaws on Tuesday April 15, 2025 during a buy-bust operation in a Valenzuela warehouse.

MANILA, Philippines — Police authorities have seized P3.6 million worth of illegally imported counterfeit chainsaws during a buy-bust operation at a Valenzuela warehouse of Eseki Industrial Enterprises Corporation.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 16, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said the firm was importing chainsaws without proper permits, violating the Chainsaw Act of 2002.

The chainsaws were confiscated on Tuesday, April 15, during a buy-bust operation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Camanava subregion in Metro Manila and the DENR’s Environment Law Enforcement and Protection Service.

A total of 241 chainsaw units worth P3.589 million were seized. Of these, 154 large chainsaws were valued at P16,000 each, while 87 medium-sized units were priced at P13,000 each.

According to Section 7 of the law, merely possessing or disposing of chainsaws without a permit from the DENR is already a violation, punishable by imprisonment and a fine.

Offenders face a prison term of four years, two months, and one day up to six years, along with a fine ranging from P15,000 to P30,000.

The same provision also prohibits the unauthorized importation or manufacture of chainsaws without DENR approval. Violators would face one to six months of imprisonment and a fine ranging from P1,000 to P4,000.

The DENR said Eseki Industrial Enterprises Corp., a seller and distributor of construction materials, may face criminal charges and penalties under the Chainsaw Act. The company is registered under Marvin San Andres Siapno, with Yutu Yang listed as its manager.

The complaint against the firm was submitted to the DENR-Forest Management Bureau and its Metro Manila office. The surveillance was conducted in late February.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said the seizure is “part of the government’s broader strategy” in combatting environmental crimes.

Loyzaga added that the agency remains committed to pursuing violators of conservation laws and urged businesses to comply with environmental regulations.

The Chainsaw Act, enacted over two decades ago, was designed to give the DENR more teeth in cracking down on illegal logging activities across the country.