^

Nation

Romblon-bound ship strands passengers, faces sanctions

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 4:08pm
Romblon-bound ship strands passengers, faces sanctions
The Batangas International Port as seen in a local government-released image in 2019.
Gov't of Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — A ship en route to Romblon overloaded with passengers disrupted travel plans at Batangas Port last weekend, prompting officials to launch an investigation into possible sanctions.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is looking into the ship that exceeded its passenger capacity, which caused delays and strended travelers at the port. The incident left some passengers stranded as they were unable to board the overloaded ship.

Officials have also directed the shipping company responsible to compensate affected passengers.

On Sunday. April 13, the Philippine Coast Guard apprehended the vessel at Batangas Port for selling tickets beyond its allowable capacity.

“It’s pitiful for our kababayans because some got stranded. They obviously got stranded because the shipping line sold more tickets compared to the allowable number of passengers,” Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said in mixed Filipino and English on Monday, April 14.

Dizon said safety would not be compromised and vowed accountability for the shipping company.

“We will not compromise the safety of our passengers. There is already inconvenience for our passengers, but we have no choice. It’s the cargo of the shipping line,” he said.

Batangas Port reported heavy activity on April 13, with 15,000 departing passengers and 5,000 arrivals amid peak travel season.

BATANGAS PORT

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

DOTR

HOLY WEEK

PORT

VINCE DIZON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos veto of Baguio charter changes draws criticisms

Marcos veto of Baguio charter changes draws criticisms

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s veto of amendments to the revised Baguio City charter has sparked criticism from city...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam to drop 86 percent

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Metro Manila’s water dependence on Angat Dam will go down to 86 percent once the Wawa Dam in Rizal becomes operational,...
Nation
fbtw

Bong Go, Tulfo brothers lead Senate race – poll

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Media personality Ben Tulfo, his brother ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo and reelectionist Sen. Bong Go topped a pre-election senatorial survey in a three-way statistical tie.
Nation
fbtw
South Korean couple nabbed for large-scale bank fraud

South Korean couple nabbed for large-scale bank fraud

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A couple from South Korea, wanted for large-scale online bank fraud, was arrested last week, the Bureau of Immigration&n...
Nation
fbtw
Palace sacks DICT undersecretary

Palace sacks DICT undersecretary

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
Following the reported reshuffling of Cabinet officials, Jeffrey Ian Dy has been sacked from his post as undersecretary of...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Measles cases surge in Quezon City

Measles cases surge in Quezon City

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Quezon City government has reminded parents to have their children vaccinated against measles following a surge in cases...
Nation
fbtw
270 inmates get&nbsp;free legal aid

270 inmates get free legal aid

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Free legal assistance has been provided to 270 inmates of the New Bilibid Prison, according to the Department of Justice Action...
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao board bet survives ambush

Maguindanao board bet survives ambush

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
A candidate for a seat in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Maguindanao del Sur and his companions survived an ambush yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon-affected LGUs to get P63 million more in assistance

Kanlaon-affected LGUs to get P63 million more in assistance

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
Local government units affected by the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano are expected to receive P63 million more in cash aid from...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with