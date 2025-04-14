Romblon-bound ship strands passengers, faces sanctions

The Batangas International Port as seen in a local government-released image in 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — A ship en route to Romblon overloaded with passengers disrupted travel plans at Batangas Port last weekend, prompting officials to launch an investigation into possible sanctions.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is looking into the ship that exceeded its passenger capacity, which caused delays and strended travelers at the port. The incident left some passengers stranded as they were unable to board the overloaded ship.

Officials have also directed the shipping company responsible to compensate affected passengers.

On Sunday. April 13, the Philippine Coast Guard apprehended the vessel at Batangas Port for selling tickets beyond its allowable capacity.

“It’s pitiful for our kababayans because some got stranded. They obviously got stranded because the shipping line sold more tickets compared to the allowable number of passengers,” Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said in mixed Filipino and English on Monday, April 14.

Dizon said safety would not be compromised and vowed accountability for the shipping company.

“We will not compromise the safety of our passengers. There is already inconvenience for our passengers, but we have no choice. It’s the cargo of the shipping line,” he said.

Batangas Port reported heavy activity on April 13, with 15,000 departing passengers and 5,000 arrivals amid peak travel season.