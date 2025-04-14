Kanlaon Volcano spews 800-meter ash plume

Kanlaon Volcano expels ash as photographed at 11:52 a.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025, according to Phivolcs.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly a week after its last explosive eruption, Kanlaon Volcano expelled ash once again on Monday, April 14, according to the Phivolcs.

A dark gray ash plume rose as high as 800 meters from the summit crater and drifted west-northwest, state seismologists said. The ash emission was first observed at 11:52 a.m.

Communities in La Carlota City, Bago City and nearby areas in Negros Occidental were advised to prepare for possible impacts, as the volcano remains under Alert Level 3 due to intensified or magmatic unrest.

Residents affected by ashfall are advised to wear masks and eye protection, drink clean and safe water and maintain proper hand hygiene.

Kanlaon erupted on April 8, generating a plume about 4,000 meters tall and releasing 5,011 tons of sulfur dioxide per day.

Sulfur dioxide, earthquakes. After recording a slight decrease in volcanic earthquakes in the first three days after the eruption, the number later spiked to 15 on April 12 and doubled to 33 the following day.

Sulfur dioxide emissions, however, fluctuated throughout the past week, ranging from around 1,600 to over 2,000 tons per day.

Government response. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) last reported on April 9 that around 2,610 families or 8,332 individuals remained in evacuation centers due to Kanlaon Volcano’s activity, most of whom are from Western Visayas.

Another 3,701 families or 11,889 individuals were reported staying outside evacuation centers, seeking shelter elsewhere.

In total, 12,761 families across 28 barangays in Western and Central Visayas have been affected by the unrest.

Even before the April 8 eruption, two casualties had already been recorded due to ongoing ash emissions, earthquakes and earlier eruptions.

Agricultural losses in Western Visayas have reached P129.39 million, impacting about 1,431 farmers and fisherfolk in the region.

Government assistance for around 9,888 affected families has so far totaled P262.05 million.

