LIST: Road works during Holy Week

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 6:19pm
Vehicles crawl through traffic along EDSA in Makati on July 14, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) advised motorists to avoid certain Metro Manila areas during Holy Week due to continuous road repairs by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In an advisory on Sunday, April 13, the MMDA said the road work schedule will start at 11 p.m. on Holy Wednesday (April 16) until 5 a.m. on April 21. 

Below is a list of the areas affected by the scheduled road works:

Quezon City

  • Quirino Highway, Colegio De Sta. Teresa De Avila to Primerose (1st lane from sidewalk) (southbound)
  • A. Bonifacio Avenue, 11th Avenue to C-3 (1st lane from center)
  • G. Araneta Avenue, Del Monte Avenue to N.S. Amoranto (3rd lane from center)
  • A. Bonifacio Avenue, Blumentritt to Mauban (2nd lane from center)
  • Sct. Alcaraz, A. Bonifacio Avenue to Sto. Domingo, (2nd lane)
  • Payatas Road, Kapatiran Street to Total Gas Station (2nd lane from sidewalk)
  • Payatas Road, Bansalangin Street to Enzo motor works (2nd lane from sidewalk)
  • Payatas Road, Yakal Street to Wilson Autoshop (2nd lane from sidewalk)
  • Payatas Road, Bistek Ville to Quality Fuel (2nd lane from sidewalk)
  • Batasan Road, Kalinisan Street to Kaunlaran (1st lane from sidewalk)
  • G. Araneta Avenue, N.S Amoranto to Del Monte (2nd lane from center)
  • Congressional Avenue Ext., between J.L Escoda and Tandang Sora Avenue (2nd lane from sidewalk)
  • Commonwealth Avenue, fronting Microtel to Technohub (2nd lane from MRT)
  • Commonwealth Avenue, fronting General Malvar Hospital to Puregold (3rd lane from MRT)
  • Commonwealth Avenue, fronting Cor. Elliptical to Cor. University Avenue (3rd lane from MRT)
  • E. Rodriquez Jr., Eastwood to fronting BMW (3rd lane from center island)
  • E. Rodriquez Jr., fronting Wilcon Depot Center to corner Green Meadows Avenue (1st lane from center island)
  • C-5 Road Katipunan Avenue (northbound), corner C.P Garcia to fronting UP Town Center (3rd lane)
  • E.Rodriquez Jr. (southbound), fronting Tile Center to Wilcon Depot (2nd lane)
  • Fairview Avenue, Jordan Heights Subd. to LTO Novaliches (2nd lane from center)
  • Mindanao Avenue Underpass (southbound) (1st lane and 2nd lane) (full closure)
  • Mindanao Avenue Underpass (northhbound) (1st lane and 2nd lane) (full closure)

Makati City

  • Magallanes Flyover (northbound), EDSA, Makati City [partial (half bridge - upper/lower level) closure]

Pasig City

  • C5 Ortigas flyover (southbound) along C5 Ortigas flyover (full closure)
  • Ortigas C5 Interchange from East on Ramp to Southbound Off-Ramp along C5 Ortigas Interchange (full closure)
  • All vehicles take the service road to destination
  • All vehicles take Ortigas Fly over straight to Lanuza intersection then left turn to J. Vargas to destination.

Malacañang declared Maundy Thursday (April 17) and Good Friday (April 18) as regular holidays, while April 19, Black Saturday, is a special non-working day.

