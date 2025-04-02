^

NAIA passengers seen to breach 53 million in 2025

MANILA, Philippines — With the arrival of new airlines and launching of more flights, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is projected to surpass the 53-million mark in passenger volume this year.

The New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) estimates passenger volume at the country’s main gateway to increase to 53.36 million from 50.1 million last year.

The forecast was reported by NAIA regulator Manila International Airport Authority in its proposed performance scorecard submitted to the Governance Commission for government-owned and controlled corporations.

Based on NNIC estimates, NAIA is expected to increase flight traffic to 316,663 this year from 293,488 in 2024.

If achieved, these numbers would mark new records for the highest passenger and flight traffic this year at the NAIA.

Canada’s largest carrier, Air Canada, is mounting non-stop flights between Manila and Vancouver starting today, offering the service on a thrice-a-week frequency using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Air India is also working with civil aviation authorities to secure flight approvals in Manila.

On top of this, NNIC sees cargo volume at the NAIA climbing to 699,689 metric tons in 2025, from 616,478 MT in 2024.

The NNIC, led by San Miguel Corp., is undertaking the P170.6-billion airport rehabilitation for 15 years.

