'Uprising' rumors amid Duterte's arrest debunked

MANILA, Philippines — A recent study has debunked disinformation and claims made by several social media pages that an uprising is imminent in Mindanao following the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte last month.

In a report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), the organization disproved claims circulating on social media pages that have been used to propagate the narrative that several separatist groups are mobilizing their forces against the government, while portraying Duterte as a victim of injustice at the hands of the government.

PCIJ stated that these pages were twisting the facts in favor of Duterte's camp, even using unrelated videos of unrest in Indonesia and falsely claiming that they depict the current situation in Mindanao.

The organization emphasized that such propaganda is damaging the peace process in Mindanao, specifically the progress of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), as the campaign's backers are wrongly using groups like the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to spread baseless reports.

"In the days following Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest, numerous social media pages falsely claimed that former separatist groups were mobilizing in his support, using unrelated videos of unrest in Indonesia to stoke fears of a brewing conflict in Mindanao," PCIJ said.

"There was a concern that bad actors could exploit the false narratives to recruit residents into mounting a violent response to the arrest," it added.

Both the MNLF and the MILF signed peace agreements with the government and have since debunked claims that they are arming themselves again against the government.

The newly appointed Interim Chief Minister of BARMM, Abdularaof Macacua, who is also the chief of staff of the MILF's armed wing, the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), also dismissed claims that their group is preparing for war against the government again.

In an interview, Macacua said that "war is not an option," noting that the continuous progress in BARMM is what they have been fighting for and that they are now reaping the rewards.

Macacua also stated that their war against the government is over, pointing out that they are currently decommissioning the BIAF, which he will oversee in the coming months.

Decommissioning refers to the process where rebels surrender their weapons and participate in rehabilitation programs aimed at reintegrating them into society.

"The Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces are now in the process of decommissioning, and I am also part of that process. Kailangan ma-decommission. So, until now, hindi pa rin ako nade-decommission. But definitely, I will undertake this decommissioning," Macacua said.

He also acknowledged the current administration's support for BARMM's progress, noting that the government is properly addressing the region's needs, paving the way for stronger cooperation in all areas.

The new interim chief also recognized the efforts of Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Jr., praising him for serving as a vital "bridge" between the Palace and BARMM, fostering close cooperation and helping resolve key issues.

For his part, former Maguindanao del Sur Governor Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu emphasized also dispelled rumors about a possible uprising in Mindanao, noting that the MILF-led BARMM will continue their cooperation with the government.