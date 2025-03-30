^

2 killed in Lingayen aircraft crash

Artemio Dumlao, Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 3:37pm
A plane which crashed in a vacant lot in Lingayen, Pangasinan at 8 a.m. on March 30, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — A small, two-seater Cessna aircraft crashed near Barangay Libsong East in Lingayen, Pangasinan, at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 30.

Lingayen’s police chief, Police Lt. Colonel Amor Somine, reported that both the pilot and a student pilot on board were killed in the plane crash.

In an interview with Radyo 630, Somine said that the plane was supposed to “touchdown” at the airport. However, as they were about to land, they flew again. 

“Pang-sampung batch daw na nila, bale ‘yun sana ‘yung final na rotation nila. Kaya lang pagka-touch down sa airport, lumipad ulit, wala pang isang minuto bumagsak na po ‘yung Cessna plane,” Somine said. 

(They said it was their tenth batch and that was supposed to be their final rotation. But after touching down at the airport, it took off again and in less than a minute, the Cessna plane crashed.)

“Ang initial info na nakuha nmin, dalawang beses na nasabi ng ‘Mayday, Mayday’. ‘Yun lang po yung word na huling narinig doon sa pilot ng Cessna plane,” he added.

(The initial information we gathered indicates that “Mayday, Mayday” was said twice. That was the last word heard from the pilot of the Cessna plane.)

There were no reported ground casualties in the incident.

The victims were transported to the Lingayen District Hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Authorities have yet to release the identities of the pilot-instructor and student-pilot, pending notification of the victims’ families.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed the crash and announced that a formal investigation is underway to determine the cause.

It said the aircraft involved, Cessna training aircraft with registration number RP-C8595, was operated by Pilipinas Space Aviation Academy Inc.

Meanwhile, Lingayen Mayor Leopoldo Bataoil has reportedly ordered Somine to invite all flying schools in Lingayen to meet him on Sunday afternoon about the incident.

