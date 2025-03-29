Zambales plans for a 'future-proof' province

Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. (left) checks out the ongoing construction of the new Capitol building in Iba, Zambales.

BOTOLAN, Zambales — The Zambales provincial government is now building the foundations for a “future-proof” province with massive infrastructure development, technology-driven livelihood projects and participatory governance backed by bold revenue generation measures.

This was the direction the province is taking, said Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. during his State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Thursday, March 27, at the People’s Plaza here.

He pointed out that Zambales posted more than P1.2 billion in local income in 2024 alone, mobilized P2.6 billion for infrastructure development, and distributed more than P341.8 million in social services, mostly for poor families and needy sectors.

“We inherited a Zambales filled with promise, but burdened by setbacks and limitations,” Ebdane said, recalling the limited revenue stream, scant economic opportunities, political indifference and negligible grassroots participation in the past.

“The turning point came when we stopped waiting for change and started becoming the change,” he added.

Ebdane said the government’s strategic river rehabilitation program to remove Pinatubo debris that used to choke river channels became a bold measure that revived revenue generation, as the province earned income from dredging operations.

Coupled with improved quarrying network and proper revenue collection, this revenue stream steadily increased in 2020 to 2024, thus earning Zambales a first-class province status in 2023.

“We did not wait for investments; instead, we created it,” Ebdane pointed out, citing the creation of the Zambales Mango Industry Council that launched the P50-million Zambales Green Mango Valley Project, and the establishment of the Zambales Maritime Development Council (ZMDC) that helped organize the Zambales Provincial Fisherfolks Association (ZPFA) to promote modern fishing practices and ensure sustainable growth.

These groups now serve as economic anchors and engines of growth to further propel community development, Ebdane said.

Under social services, meanwhile, the provincial government upgraded its four hospitals; broadened educational aid to cover elementary, high school, and graduate students; and provided agricultural grants, farming implements, fishing equipment, and skills training to support especially those badly affected by the pandemic.

Most of all, the provincial government prioritized projects like roads and bridges, schools, hospitals, government facilities, and water systems to boost agriculture, commerce and market distribution.

Ebdane pointed out that in 2024, infrastructure development in Zambales reached a record-breaking 79.98% completion rate with some P2.6 billion coming from various sources.

Key projects included a new Zambales Capitol building, new Capitol annex, Zambales Sports Stadium, and the President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital Annex, alongside community-level infrastructure like multi-purpose halls and senior citizens centers.

Ebdane said future-proofing Zambales would also include pushing for a smart digital ecosystem and launching the “Zambales eGov Services” for easy access to public services, social assistance, and information; strengthening local value chain to retain income locally and empower producers, processors, and entrepreneurs; and expanding support to enterprises and cooperatives by boosting the “Best of Zambales Products” brand with an initial outlay of P1 million.

The provincial government will also accelerate human capital and co-governance by launching the “Zambales Youth Innovation Program” to support youth-led projects in technology, agriculture, education, and social change; upscale participatory budgeting, barangay dialogues, and sectoral planning groups to bolster participatory governance; and double its commitment to environmental resilience.