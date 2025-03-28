3 motorcycle thieves killed in shootout with Cotabato cops

All three motorcycle thieves whom policemen tried to peacefully arrest in Midsayap, Cotabato were killed when they resisted, provoking a shootout that left all of them dead.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen shot dead three motorcycle thieves in a shootout in Midsayap, Cotabato before dawn Friday, March 28.

Municipal police officials and Midsayap Mayor Rolly Sacdalan told reporters on Friday morning that two of the three fatalities had been identified as Arzad Calong and Talusan Dimatingcal, both residents of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Officials of Army and police intelligence units in Maguindanao del Sur had confirmed that Calong and Dimatingcal are notorious motorcycle thieves.

The three of them were riding a stolen motorcycle together when they opened fire at policemen in Libungan, Cotabato who tried to stop them supposedly only for a routine inspection for firearms as part of their enforcement of the gun ban being imposed since January 12 by the Commission on Elections, meant to ensure peaceful elections in May 2025.

The three suspects motored so fast towards Barangay Sadaan in Midsayap where a police team blocking the route immediately neutralized them with assault rifles when they resisted arrest and pulled out guns.

Sacdalan, who, as mayor, is presiding chairperson of the multi-sector Midsayap Municipal Peace and Order Council, said all three men died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the brief encounter.

Sacdalan said he has a plan to give the policemen who figured in the deadly gunfight special citations for their gallantry in line of duty.