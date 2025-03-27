^

Nation

Fair probe urged for suspended Marikina Mayor Teodoro over graft charges

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 27, 2025 | 6:03pm
Fair probe urged for suspended Marikina Mayor Teodoro over graft charges
Reporters interview Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro on COVID-19 testing center in March 2020.
Released / Marikina PIO

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro deserves a fair hearing before the Office of the Ombudsman over allegations of misusing P130 million in government funds, an anti-corruption group said.

In a statement on Thursday, March 27, the Mayors for Good Governance urged a just and transparent investigation into the accusations against Teodoro.

The coalition, formed in 2023 by 100 mayors nationwide, counts Teodoro as a convenor. It advocates for integrity and accountability among local government leaders.

“The Mayors for Good Governance is calling for a fair and transparent hearing process regarding the six-month suspension imposed by the Ombudsman on Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro,” the statement read in Filipino. 

Teodoro, serving his third term since 2016, has been placed under a six-month preventive suspension along with Vice Mayor Marion Andres and 12 city councilors.

The Office of the Ombudsman issued the suspension order on March 25, citing “sufficient grounds” and evidence suggesting the officials' culpability in grave misconduct charges.

Preventive suspension is imposed to avoid undue influence on the investigation, ensuring officials do not compromise proceedings by remaining in office.

The Ombudsman also emphasized that the suspension aims to “preserve documents and evidence” under the officials’ control.

The case stems from a Commission on Audit (COA) report questioning Marikina City’s use of its special health fund, which state auditors flagged as “irregular or unauthorized” due to unallowable expenses.

It was cited in a complaint filed by Marikina resident Sofronio Dulay, who accused the officials of misusing Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) funds for IT equipment, donations and infrastructure repairs.

“We believe this is an important step in uncovering the whole truth about the accusations against Mayor Teodoro,” the coalition said in Filipino. 

Term-limited, Teodoro is vying for a congressional seat as Marikina’s 1st District representative. He faces Sen. Koko Pimentel, who filed a disqualification case questioning his residency — whether he belongs to the 1st or 2nd District.

In December 2024, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ruled to cancel Teodoro’s certificate of candidacy (COC), citing material misrepresentation. However, the decision remains subject to appeal.

Teodoro claimed the complaint and petitions to disqualify him were all intended to derail his candidacy, calling it “political persecution.”

“It’s hard not to see this as a calculated political attack meant to damage my candidacy and shake the trust we have built with our constituents,” he said in a statement on March 25. 

The Mayors for Good Governance expressed confidence in a thorough investigation, emphasizing that “justice and truth will prevail.”  

The campaign period for local candidates, including district representatives, begins on March 28.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

MARCY TEODORO

MARIKINA CITY
