4.8-magnitude quake jolts Aurora

The epicenter of the 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the waters off Aurora on Wednesday night, March 26, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Aurora at 8:56 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter was located 15 kilometers southeast of Baler, Aurora.

The quake was tectonic in origin, meaning it was caused by the movement of tectonic plates along fault lines or boundaries.

The bulletin stated that there were no expected aftershocks and damage from the tremors.

Phivolcs reported the following intensities:

Intensity IV - Baler, Aurora

Intensity III - Dingalan and San Luis, Aurora

Intensity refers to the strength of the earthquake as perceived by people in the locality.

The quake had a depth of six kilometers.