29-year-old dies in hit-and-run in Novaliches

Screenshot of the CCTV footage showing the white sedan hitting the 29-year-old Den Adrian Viaje in Novaliches, Quezon City on Tuesday, March 25.

Screenshot from video sent by the victim's sister, Shannah Viaje, to Philstar.com via Facebook Messenger.

MANILA, Philippines — A 29-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Novaliches, Quezon City, on Tuesday, March 25.

Den Adrian Viaje, 29, was traveling along Quirino Highway from P. Dela Cruz Street towards Mindanao Avenue early on Tuesday morning when he was struck by a white sedan.

Instead of assisting him, the driver of the sedan fled the scene, heading in an "unknown direction," and did not report the incident, according to a statement from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

As of writing, the driver and the sedan's plate number remain unidentified.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to Novaliches District Hospital by the Barangay Bagbag Ambulance.

He was later transferred to Quezon City General Hospital, where the attending physician declared him dead.

In a message to Philstar.com, the victim’s sister, Shannah Viaje, shared that her brother was on his way home from work when the incident occurred.

Shannah also mentioned that her 29-year-old brother was a call center agent in Cubao, Quezon City.

QCPD Acting Director Melecio Buslig told Philstar.com that the police are currently "backtracking and forward tracking" CCTV footage in an effort to obtain clearer images to identify the vehicle and suspect.